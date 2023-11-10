Iconic Disneyland Attraction Changing Forever This Month

One of Disneyland Resort’s popular attractions will change forever this month.

Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney’s first theme park and blueprint for the Disney Parks enterprise, is one of the most beloved destinations in the world for Disney fans.

Found on the West Coast in Anaheim, Southern California, Disneyland Resort is made up of two theme parks (Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park), three hotels (Disneyland Hotel, Disney’s Grand Californian Resort & Spa, Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel, soon to be Disney’s Pixar Place Hotel), and the Downtown Disney Shopping District.

Having opened almost seven decades ago in 1955, Disneyland Resort is submerged in that classic Disney magic. From Sleeping Beauty Castle on Main Street, U.S.A., where Walt himself walked, to classic attractions like Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, Autopia, and Mad Tea Party, guests visiting the parks are transported to the world of yesterday, tomorrow, and fantasy.

Known for being a locals park, much more than the other United States Disney park offering, Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Central Florida, Disneyland Resort has a loyal fanbase. And between ticketed guests to Magic Key holders, the parks can get extremely busy.

Disneyland attractions get updated.

After the pandemic shutdowns, the Disney parks in the United States reopened with a number of new health and safety, and operational measures. One new change that was ushered in outside this realm of practice was the divisive Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane offerings.

Debuting in December 2021, shortly after its arrival in Walt Disney World in October 2021, Disney Genie+ replaced the various FastPass-style services Disneyland Resort had to offer. Instead of the likes of Disney’s MaxPass, guests would now utilize the Disney Genie function, specifically the Disney Genie+ and a la carte Individual Lightning Lane options.

For a daily (variable) cost per guest per day, Disney Genie+ allows visitors to book return times for select attractions and skip the standby line to use the Lightning Lane entrance instead.

The current list of attractions available on the Disney Genie+ service at Disneyland Park are Autopia, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters, Haunted Mansion, Indiana Jones Adventure, “it’s a small world”, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin, Space Mountain, and Star Tours – The Adventures Continue.

While over at Disney California Adventure Park, guests can use the Disney Genie+ offering to access Goofy’s Sky School, Grizzly River Run, Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!, Incredicoaster, Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue!, Soarin’ Over California, Toy Story Midway Mania!, and WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure.

Alongside Disney Genie+ at Disneyland, the parks — much like Walt Disney World Resort — also offer attractions that don’t require Genie+ but are a la carte one-time purchase selections. At Disneyland Park this is Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, while over at Disney California Adventure, guests can buy speedy access to Radiator Springs Racers in Cars Land.

Now, a new update has revealed that two Disneyland attractions are going to change forever, with the parks adding them to the Disney Genie+ service.

As reported last month, Disneyland Resort will soon add The Little Mermaid — Ariel’s Undersea Adventure and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway to Genie+. At the time, it was not clear exactly when the attractions would be added to the service, and now, according to a new report, Ariel’s Undersea Adventure will be added on November 15, 2023. Kenny the Pirate also reports that no date has been stated for the addition of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

The update at Disneyland Resort comes as fans await updates on other new additions like the reported upcoming Avatar franchise attraction. Recently, The Walt Disney Company also revealed that, over the next decade, the House of Mouse will invest $60 billion into its theme park and experiences arm. The biggest influx of changes will come in the latter half of the decade, as current Chief Financial Officer Kevin Lansberry recently pointed out.

Will you be using Disney Genie+ to ride these newly added Disneyland attractions?