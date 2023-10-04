Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Disneyland Resort » Disney Park Announces Genie+ Updates as Crowds Soar

Disney Park Announces Genie+ Updates as Crowds Soar

in Disneyland Resort

Posted on by Jessica Nicole Leave a comment
Turnstiles at the entrance of Disneyland Park

Credit: Norm Lanier / Flickr

Disney’s Genie+ has been a contentious addition to the Disney parks experience since it debuted.

Essentially adding to the My Disney Experience app, Genie+ is described on the official Walt Disney World website as

Disney Genie+ service lets you use Lightning Lane entrances at select attractions and experiences. On average, Guests can enter 2 to 3 attractions or experiences per day using Lightning Lane entrances if the first selection is made early in the day. Plus, you’ll enjoy these additional features:

The service is an additional cost for guests, adding to an already expensive vacation, which caused a lot of outrage and upset when it was first announced. Genie+ is available on a day to day basis, with prices ranging from $20 to $30. While a Genie+ purchase does include Lightning Lane options, there are still several attractions that require an additional Lightning Lane purchase and are not included with the purchase of Genie+.

DCA Lightning Lane
Credit: Five Fires Twitter

Essentially, Genie+ replaced the Fast Pass/Fast Pass+ system previously used throughout Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Previously, Fast Passes were provided to guests at no additional cost, essentially as a nice incentive for those visiting the parks.

As the overall price of a Disney vacation has skyrocketed over the last few years, including the cost of a park ticket, parking, food, hotels, and merchandise, the replacement of a formerly free perk with a paid-for service has been the source of many complaints in the last year or so.

Now, it seems as though the Disneyland Resort is preparing to add two more rides to the Genie+ system, according to industry insider Scott Gustin: Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland Park and The Little Mermaid Ariel’s Undersea Adventure at Disney California Adventure. Runaway Railway is simply described as “Coming Soon” while the Undersea Adventure will be added to Genie+ sometime next month.

Unfortunately, Genie+ makes sense for Runaway Railway. Despite the almost constant reports of broken animatronics or downtime the attraction has experienced since opening at Mickey’s Toontown earlier this year, it’s become of the Disneyland’s most popular attractions.

Walt Disney World opened their version of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Hollywood Studios in 2019. The new attraction replaced the Great Movie Ride and was the first attraction to feature Mickey Mouse. Disneyland followed suit with their version opening earlier this year. Both versions of the ride have been extremely popular since opening.

Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway exterior
Credit: Disney

However, adding a Genie+ option for The Little Mermaid Ariel’s Undersea Adventure makes less sense, as the ride rarely boasts a wait time longer that it takes to walk the queue. Comments under the post expressed confusion and concern over the addition.

“Genie+ will ruin the wait for Ariel like it ruined the wait times for Monster Inc I’m so sad,” said @sideofspread. “Little Mermaid getting Genie+ hopefully doesn’t turn it into Monsters Inc. that ride is a nightmare in stand by,” responded @LeoOfAllTrades.

The Little Mermaid
Credit: ITM

Several other comments shared similar concern about the possibility of Genie+ increasing the typically low wait times of the attraction. It’s a strange move on Disney’s part, but it’s possible that it’s an attempt to try and thin out some of the crowds in the future.

As Disneyland is celebrating the Halloween season with its annual Oogie Boogie Bash event at Disney California Adventure, it’s brought masses of crowds to the resort, flooding the parks that were essentially empty just two months ago. The Halloween through Christmas season is the busiest time of the year at the Disney parks, so it’s possible that adding the Genie+ options are an attempt to combat the coming crowds.

What do you think about the new Genie+ additions coming to the Disneyland Resort? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Be the first to comment!