Disney Park Announces Genie+ Updates as Crowds Soar

Disney’s Genie+ has been a contentious addition to the Disney parks experience since it debuted.

Essentially adding to the My Disney Experience app, Genie+ is described on the official Walt Disney World website as

Disney Genie+ service lets you use Lightning Lane entrances at select attractions and experiences. On average, Guests can enter 2 to 3 attractions or experiences per day using Lightning Lane entrances if the first selection is made early in the day. Plus, you’ll enjoy these additional features: Receive digital downloads of select Disney PhotoPass attraction images taken in the park on the day of your purchase.

Unlock Disney PhotoPass Lenses, a special collection of Disney-themed lenses for your mobile device. Disney PhotoPass Terms and Conditions apply.

Listen to Audio Tales to discover fun facts and behind-the-scenes insights about the parks during your visit.

The service is an additional cost for guests, adding to an already expensive vacation, which caused a lot of outrage and upset when it was first announced. Genie+ is available on a day to day basis, with prices ranging from $20 to $30. While a Genie+ purchase does include Lightning Lane options, there are still several attractions that require an additional Lightning Lane purchase and are not included with the purchase of Genie+.

Essentially, Genie+ replaced the Fast Pass/Fast Pass+ system previously used throughout Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Previously, Fast Passes were provided to guests at no additional cost, essentially as a nice incentive for those visiting the parks.

As the overall price of a Disney vacation has skyrocketed over the last few years, including the cost of a park ticket, parking, food, hotels, and merchandise, the replacement of a formerly free perk with a paid-for service has been the source of many complaints in the last year or so.

Now, it seems as though the Disneyland Resort is preparing to add two more rides to the Genie+ system, according to industry insider Scott Gustin: Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland Park and The Little Mermaid Ariel’s Undersea Adventure at Disney California Adventure. Runaway Railway is simply described as “Coming Soon” while the Undersea Adventure will be added to Genie+ sometime next month.

NEW: Two attractions at Disneyland Resort will soon be added to Genie+: Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland Park will be added to Genie+ “soon.” The Little Mermaid ~ Ariel's Undersea Adventure at DCA will be added to Genie+ next month. pic.twitter.com/jba7uyUMoG — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) October 4, 2023

Unfortunately, Genie+ makes sense for Runaway Railway. Despite the almost constant reports of broken animatronics or downtime the attraction has experienced since opening at Mickey’s Toontown earlier this year, it’s become of the Disneyland’s most popular attractions.

Walt Disney World opened their version of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Hollywood Studios in 2019. The new attraction replaced the Great Movie Ride and was the first attraction to feature Mickey Mouse. Disneyland followed suit with their version opening earlier this year. Both versions of the ride have been extremely popular since opening.

However, adding a Genie+ option for The Little Mermaid Ariel’s Undersea Adventure makes less sense, as the ride rarely boasts a wait time longer that it takes to walk the queue. Comments under the post expressed confusion and concern over the addition.

“Genie+ will ruin the wait for Ariel like it ruined the wait times for Monster Inc I’m so sad,” said @sideofspread. “Little Mermaid getting Genie+ hopefully doesn’t turn it into Monsters Inc. that ride is a nightmare in stand by,” responded @LeoOfAllTrades.

Several other comments shared similar concern about the possibility of Genie+ increasing the typically low wait times of the attraction. It’s a strange move on Disney’s part, but it’s possible that it’s an attempt to try and thin out some of the crowds in the future.

As Disneyland is celebrating the Halloween season with its annual Oogie Boogie Bash event at Disney California Adventure, it’s brought masses of crowds to the resort, flooding the parks that were essentially empty just two months ago. The Halloween through Christmas season is the busiest time of the year at the Disney parks, so it’s possible that adding the Genie+ options are an attempt to combat the coming crowds.

What do you think about the new Genie+ additions coming to the Disneyland Resort? Share your thoughts in the comments below!