Guest Smashes Disneyland Ride and Gets Away With Vandalism

A guest has gotten away with vandalism at the original Disneyland Resort.

While there are a ton of things to do at Disney, the main reason millions of guests visit the Disney parks and resorts each and every year comes down to one thing: the rides. Whether that be Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Living with the Land, or the now-closed Splash Mountain, thousands of guests pour into the Disney theme parks every day in order to experience the magic of Walt Disney Imagineering.

In the last few years, Disney has really innovated and excited when it comes to its theme park additions. Massive expansions like Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Pandora – The World of Avatar have both impressed guests, truly raising the bar when it comes to immersive entertainment.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT in Walt Disney World has also proven that Disney knows how to create a fun, thrilling, and immersive roller coaster that tells a story.

It’s crucial that Disney continues to add exciting additions to its theme parks, as this not only keeps things fresh for returning guests but also encourages new guests to take the plunge and plan their very first Disney trip.

Minnie & Mickey’s Runaway Railway is one of the newer additions to the Disney theme parks, first opening in 2019 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida. This immersive dark ride replaced the iconic Great Movie Ride, and while we are not sure we like it better, Minnie & Mickey’s Raunway Rauilway is still a fantastic attraction that’s fun for the whole family. Disney utilizes its popular trackless ride technology on this attraction, allowing guests to experience the ride in a breathtaking new way.

Disney has really gone head-first when it comes to trackless ride technology. A ton of Disney’s newer rides use these systems, like Rey’s Ratatouille Adventure and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

Guests will quickly notice that the train they board breaks apart throughout the ride, with guests switching positions with each other constantly. The ride is a technical marvel and is the first attraction to finally feature the mouse that started it all.

Earlier in 2023, the Disneyland Resort received its own version of this dark ride as part of the major overhaul of the Mckey’s Toontown area. This land is located in the original Disneyland Park, among other rides like Matterhorn Bobsleds, Space Mountain, Star Tours, and “it’s a small world.

The ride is identical, though we have to admit the queue is far superior to the version found in Orlando, Florida. Guests are taken through the El CapiTOON Theater as part of the ride’s line, getting to take a look at dozens of incredible props created specifically for this attraction. From Mickey Mouse-shaped popcorn to giant beanstalks, there are so many details in this queue.

Unfortunately, a few guests got too close, breaking a part of the queue.

As new photos reveal, part of the condiment stand in the line for Minnie & Mickey’s Runaway Railway is now broken. We should not have to say this, but guests are encouraged and often required to keep their hands to themselves, both on rides and in line. This not only keeps them and other guests safe but prevents things like this from happening,

We’re super disappointed to see a ride as new as this one face damage from guests, and we can only hope that Disney does not block off access to this part of the queue as a result. Hopefully, Disney can quickly fix this portion of the queue.

Do you enjoy Minnie & Mickey’s Runaway Railway? What’s your favorite dark ride at Disney?