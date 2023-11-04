Disney World Makes Much Needed Update Amid Rising Guest Complaints

The latest update to the Walt Disney World Resort seems to have proven once and for all that Disney does listen to fan complaints.

Disney guests and fans alike have been complaining for the last couple of years about the declining state of the Disney parks. As prices for everything from tickets to food to merchandise have continued to climb, the overall experience of a Disney vacation has dropped according to recent reports. Here at Inside the Magic, we’ve covered reports of animatronics being broken, paint peeling from the walls, and certain parts of different attractions being completely removed.

We’ve also covered the cleanliness of the parks not being up to usual standards, and an apparent lack of general upkeep and maintenance for some of Disney’s most popular attractions. The boats at “it’s a small world” are reportedly dirty, mold has allegedly been seen in various Disney hotels and parks, blood was reported in a guest hotel room at check-in, and rats were spotted at Disneyland by a Magic Key holder.

Recently, we’ve also covered complaints about Muppet Vision 3-D at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. Photos posted to social media showed that the seats were dirty and gross, a stark difference from the show standards that Disney used to promote so heavily. In a post shared to X/Twitter earlier this week, the seats of the attraction appear to have been replaced with brand new seats.

Jim would be proud, love and persistence pays off. How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/t66wE9zfxO — Original Orange Bird (@ogorangebird) November 3, 2023

While something like gross seats might seem like a minor complaint to some, it’s just another example of Disney’s standards not being what they used to be prior to the 2020 COVID pandemic. Whether it’s a lack of cast members or changed priorities from the top, it’s another example of Disney’s difference in standards. Prices continue to rise, with many wondering if Disney is attempting to price out the average family, but higher prices should come with a higher expectation and improved experience, not lower.

The Walt Disney Company and its state-side parks, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, were once looked to as the standard for theme park cleanliness and maintenance of the parks and their attractions. When someone mentions “Disney,” it brings to mind a specific picture of a park so clean that guests can literally eat on top of trash cans.

With the updated seats, the park has shown, at least to a point, that they do listen to guest complaints, whether on social media or through the guest satisfaction surveys. If you encounter a problem like this on your Disney vacation, be sure to fill out the satisfaction surveys sent to you after your trip, or let a Guest Relations cast member know what you experienced. While they may not be able to fix the problem right away, letting them know about the issue allows them to report it to higher leadership with the hope that it may be fixed by your next visit to the Disney park.

What do you think about the latest update to the Disney attraction? Do you think Disney’s standards have dropped in recent years? Share your thoughts with us in the comments!

Please note that the reports included in this article are not representative of a general Disney guest experience and are individual and personal guest experiences. Each Disney guest experience is unique, and no two visits are the same. The opinions expressed in this article are also not representative of Inside the Magic.