Charli D’Amelio Accused of Injuring Employee at Universal Studios HHN

A cast member at Universal Studios was injured, and she blames it on actions taken by TikTok star Charli D’Amelio while she attended Halloween Horror Nights.

One of the most iconic events at a Universal Park is Halloween Horror Nights, where NBCUniversal uses its access to different horror franchises and film-quality effects to create memorable haunted houses and Scare Zones. Unfortunately, for one employee, their scariest moment at HHN wasn’t because of Michael Myers or Freddy Krueger but because of a celebrity.

Charli D’Amelio Accused of Injuring Universal Studios Employee

Recently, social media personality Charli D’Amelio, most well-known for being the second-most followed person on TikTok and for winning the 31st season of Dancing With the Stars (2005-present), attended Halloween Horror Nights with friends. While the group was getting on the Terror Tram, D’Amelio and friends were rushed by a fan and his friends who wanted to take a picture. Unfortunately, this resulted in a Universal Studios employee getting injured.

“I was closing a heavy tram door for [Charli D’Amelio’s] group when a fan tried to run on and get a picture with her,” recalled Shelby Lane, who left a comment on a Philip DeFranco YouTube video. “I yelped in pain while Charli and her friends proceeded to take selfies with the kid and his friends!”

Lane continued, “I explain to her tour guide that I need to close the door, and they have the oblivious audacity to tell the kids, ‘Okay, 15 seconds for photos, then we’ve gotta go…’ That was another 15 extra seconds where my hand was stuck in the door pull, and my shoulder was being aggravated.”

While the injury obviously irritated Lane, she was also frustrated with how it affected work at Universal Studios overall. ‘They’re actively delaying the operation of the tram for EVERYONE, ignoring basic safety rules… I ended up on modified duty for three days because of it. It’s now a running joke in the break room that ‘Charli D’Amelio broke my shoulder!”

The story received a ton of feedback from fans, causing Shelby Laneeditt to her original comment: “Before anyone comes for me, I think it’s nice that Charli was engaging with her fans, but not [at] the expense of safety. Her fans got their pictures, but I got hurt, and that’s not okay.”

Charli D’Amelio hasn’t made a comment regarding Shelby Lane’s story, but if this did indeed happen and D’Amelio wasn’t aware of it, she should at least apologize to Lane. Hopefully, more can be done to maintain the safety of other employees at theme parks worldwide.

