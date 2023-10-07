Six Flags Employee Dies in Tragic Accident Inside Park

A tragic accident left one theme park employee dead inside the park at Six Flags in Georgia.

Six Flags Over Georgia – Theme Park Accident

A Six Flags Over Georgia employee, Andrea Crook, died tragically while inside the theme park just one week ago. Following the heartbreaking news of this employee losing their life inside the theme park, Atlanta News First was on the scene.

According to the official report from Atlanta News First, the news team asked the woman who was killed not to reveal any photos of her, which was asked by her husband specifically. The Six Flags Over Georgia employee, Andrea Crook, a scary actor for the theme park, was mysteriously thrown out of a van as she and several other employees left the theme park last Sunday night.

Police confirmed that Crook was the passenger in a Ford Econoline van with several other employees. Investigators confirmed that Crook was “ejected” from the vehicle after it made a left uphill turn around a curb on Harbor Way, an employee access road inside the park.

At this moment, Crook was thrown out of the van and suffered severe head injuries but was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where she unfortunately died of her wounds. Crook’s husband spoke to Atlanta News First and told the news outlet that she leaves behind three beautiful daughters.

Six Flags Over Georgia Park President Dave Zellner released an official statement saying the following:

Our hearts and our thoughts are extended to the family of the employre as well as those impacted by this tragic automobile accident; we are heartbroken

Dave Zellner also mentions how immediate support will be and has been provided to those employees affected by this tragic accident. Police told Atlanta News First that the vehicle’s driver is not facing any charges at this time but could change as the investigation into the cause of the incident and the loss of life continues.

Six Flags Over Georgia is an amusement park in Austell, Georgia, just outside Atlanta. It is one of the many Six Flags theme parks across the United States and is known for its thrilling rides, family-friendly attractions, and entertainment options.

The park offers various rides, including roller coasters, water rides, and flat rides, suitable for visitors of all ages and thrill levels. Six Flags Over Georgia is famous for its thrilling roller coasters, such as Goliath, Twisted Cyclone, and the classic wooden coaster, the Georgia Cyclone.

In addition to the intense thrill rides, the park features family-friendly attractions, shows, and a dedicated children’s area with rides designed for younger visitors. Hurricane Harbor is the water park section of Six Flags Over Georgia, offering water slides, lazy rivers, wave pools, and other aquatic attractions. The park hosts various live shows, parades, and special events throughout the year, providing additional entertainment options for visitors.

Multiple dining options, including restaurants and snack stands, are available within the park. Visitors can also find souvenir shops for merchandise and memorabilia. Six Flags Over Georgia typically operates during the spring, summer, and early fall, with specific opening and closing dates varying yearly. The park often hosts seasonal events like Fright Fest during Halloween and Holiday in the Park during winter, offering themed attractions and entertainment.