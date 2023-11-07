Amputee Conquers Disney Half Marathon After Losing 175 lbs.

RunDisney is one of the premier fan events for Disney Park fans who want to get some cardio in. But for one guest, it marked a major milestone in their life.

Related: Disney Cracks Down on Prohibited Activity, Bans Multiple People from Parks

Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort may be most well-known for their excellent theming, delicious food, and exceptional attractions like the Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, but they are equally famous for their exclusive events.

Some of these are wildly popular with guests and sell out almost instantly, like the Oogie Boogie Bash or Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. Others are beloved moments for cast members, like the annual Small World Duck Races. Then there are those other events for the most dedicated fans, one of which is runDisney.

What is runDisney?

RunDisney is an organization dedicated to creating half and full marathons around Disney Parks. Guests can register to run the parks before they open to the public. If you’re not able to attend physically, you can even schedule a virtual run to join the other racers. Afterward, participants are rewarded with a medal, a goody bag, and unique shopping opportunities.

Needless to say, it’s a great time for people who like to run or want to get in shape to celebrate their love of Disney. This year, one of the best examples of this was runner Zach Bernstein from Polk County in Central Florida, who successfully ran the Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend after his leg was amputated.

Amputee Zach Bernstein Runs Disney Half-Marathon After Losing 175 lbs.

Related: Warning Issued for Disney Attraction, Multiple Guests Continually Rejected

In February 2022, a shelf fell onto Zack Bernstein’s left leg, shattering seven bones and causing permanent nerve damage. Months later, doctors wound up having to amputate his leg. This nearly ended Bernstein’s passion for running, which he developed as a way to lose weight. He weighed almost 500 pounds.

Less than a year after the amputation and 175 pounds lighter, Bernstein was back running with his wife and friends, participating in the Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend at Walt Disney World.

Related: Goodbye! Disney World Theme Park Closure Begins Imminently, No Reopening Date in Sight

After finishing the 5K on Friday, November 3, Bernstein was naturally ecstatic to have achieved this incredible milestone. “Feels amazing,” said Bernstein. “Just being from a year ago and not being able to walk, and in two weeks, it will be the one-year anniversary of my amputation, so I feel like this is a huge complete circle.” Bernstein also went on to run the 10K the next day.

In multiple Disney films, we see characters conquer the odds and overcome seemingly impossible tasks. In the first weekend of November, people got to see this happen in real life when Zack Bernstein crossed that finish line. Congratulations, Zack! You earned it.

What sports do you think Disney should be more involved with? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!