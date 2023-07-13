Family of Tony Hudgell Accuse Theme Park of Discrimination Against Amputees

On a day trip to Chessington World of Adventure, eight-year-old double amputee Tony Hudgell was denied access to almost every single ride in the Park. And his family is not happy about it.

Tony Hudgell, 8, has survived more than most people have in a lifetime. Originally born as Tony Smith, Hudgell was severely abused by his birth parents, Anthony Smith and Jody Simpson. At 41 days old, his father swung him around by his ankles so hard that he had to get both legs amputated and was left deaf in one ear. Both of his birth parents were arrested and sent to prison.

However, this hasn’t stopped the brave boy from living his life. After being adopted by Mark and Paula Hudgell, Tony became an icon for the United Kingdom in 2020 when he attempted to raise £500 for Evelina London Children’s Hospital by walking a 10k. He wound up raising £1.7 million. Alongside his parents, the Hudgells founded the Tony Hudgell Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing “the lives of children who have been affected by physical, emotional, or psychological abuse.”

Blew me away today at first was scared to try climbing wall but was determined to give it a go…..he smashes it……he now wants to spend his weekends climbing 🤔🤣#thisboycan #doubleamputee #seetheability #differentlyabled #bendrigg #lakedistrict #fundraiser pic.twitter.com/iiGudrtGic — Tony Hudgell BCyA BEAR (@paula_hudgell) May 29, 2023

In honor of this achievement as well as other fundraising efforts, Tony Hudgell received the Pride of Britain Award and helped pass legislation to ensure tougher sentencing for child abusers, now referred to as “Tony’s Law.” He has also been made the first team mascot for Kings Hill Football Club.

Despite all of these achievements, roadblocks still crop up for Tony every day. One of these was on a family trip to Chessington World of Adventure, where he was not permitted to go on any of the rides.

Mother of Tony Hudgell “Fuming” Over Theme Park Accessibility

Tony Hudgell was excited to go to the popular United Kingdom Theme Park Chessington World of Adventure with friends and family. While he knew he would not be able to go on roller coasters or anything too extreme, he and his family were shocked to learn that he couldn’t go on any rides at all.

“Taken Tony to [Chessington World of Adventure], only allowed on [the] baby carousel as he’s an amputee. Furious doesn’t come close,” said Paula Hudgell on Twitter. “Total discrimination against disabilities and amputees.” This prompted outrage from the disability community on Twitter, who pointed out that “if Disney can get it right, others can, too.”

@paula_hudgell & mum Paula were on @BBCBreakfast today talking about how they were excluded from rides at the popular @CWOA theme park. We're pleased to see that CWOA MD Mike Vallis apologised for their experience & agreed to work with Tony & Paula to see how they can improve. pic.twitter.com/Y7tTiaIqrX — Bendrigg Trust Accessible Outdoor Centre, Cumbria (@BendriggTrust) July 10, 2023

Chessington World of Adventure Managing Director Mike Vallis quickly pointed out that safety was their number one priority. “There are three principles we have to work with – that you are secure in the vehicle at all times, that you are able to brace yourself against the movement of the ride, and that we are able to evacuate you from the ride.” This specifically refers to a new Park policy where riders must have at least three fully functional limbs.

While this caused a media firestorm in the United Kingdom, the Bendrigg Trust Accessible Outdoor Centre, where Tony likes to rock climb, announced that Vallis had apologized to the family and that all parties were working to improve these policies.

