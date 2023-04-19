Theme Park Issues Apology for “Excessive Screaming”

Living next door to a theme park is every thrill seeker’s dream. The reality, it turns out, is more loud than magical. Over in the UK, one theme park is facing up to this reality by issuing an apology to its neighbors.

Chessington World of Adventures first opened in Surrey in 1931. Back then, it was a zoo – and still retains its animal elements today with over 1,000 animals on display for the Park’s Guests. It is, however, now better known for its attractions, including the steel coaster Dragon’s Fury and the charming boat ride The Gruffalo River Ride Adventure.

The Park will welcome its latest addition in May: the World of Jumanji. Inspired by the movie of the same name, this will feature three attractions, including the much-anticipated Mandrill Mayhem.

Described as a shuttle launch wing coaster – similar to Dollywood’s Wild Eagle and Six Flags Great America’s X-Flight – fans anticipate Mandrill Mayhem to take the title of Chessington’s biggest and scariest coaster yet.

It seems the Park has similar expectations, as it’s released a precautionary apology to the town’s residents for the future screaming riders on “the world’s ONLY Jumanji rollercoaster.”

With inversions and turns, accelerations and reverses, and spiral after spiral, the new Mandrill Mayhem roller coaster means scream levels are expected to reach new heights as many children (and grown-ups) experience the thrill of being flipped upside down at 42miles an hour for the first time. We are aware that your eardrums may need some protection, so we have placed emergency ear defenders around Surrey should the noise become too much. We are sorry for any inconvenience people having the thrill of their life may cause, but you wouldn’t want to stop kids having fun now, would you?

Chessington World of Adventures has made good on its promise and installed “emergency ear defenders” in the surrounding areas and started a #SorrySurrey campaign on social media.

For those who live locally, the Park has issued a challenge for those who encounter the “ear defenders” in the wild to share a picture tagged #SorrySurrey for a chance of winning tickets to experience Mandrill Mayhem for themselves.

Mandrill Mayhem is one of three attractions in Chessington World of Adventure’s latest expansion. It also features Ostrich Stampede, a jumper ride inspired by the ostrich chase scene featuring Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, and company in Jumanji: The Next Level (2019), and Mamba Strike, which will see riders swung around as they try to avoid a deadly snake.

Guests who don’t want to leave the game when they leave the Park can take their Jumanji experience to the next level with themed bedrooms at the Park’s Chessington Resort Hotels, where “grown-ups nap at the foot of the Jaguar Shrine” and “kids catch some z’s in bunkbeds under canvas in their own tent, with the mandrills and hippos of Jumanji nearby.”

World of Jumanji opens at Chessington World of Adventure on May 15, 2023.