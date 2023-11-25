Upcoming Marvel Series Shocks Fans With Latest Viral Leak

Following a series of changes and problems with the cast, an upcoming Marvel series is causing a craze with the latest viral leak.

The ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has seen some of its highest highs and lowest lows with the latest installments in theaters and through Disney+ original series, which have caused polarized opinions among fans.

Since the MCU stepped into creating long-form Disney+ original series in 2021 with WandaVision — which set high expectations for the following projects — delving into the complex mind of Wanda Maximoff (Scarlet Witch, played by Elizabeth Olsen) and reviving Vision (played by Paul Bettany), Marvel Studios has delivered projects that have been praised by Marvel fans worldwide. However, the studio has also received severe backlash with some of its original series.

Another notable Disney+ original series is The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which follows Sam Wilson (Falcon, played by Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Winter Soldier, played by Sebastian Stan) as they navigate a world grappling with the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame and the legacy of Captain America.

Since, series like What If…? (2021), Hawkeye (2021), Moon Knight (2022), Ms. Marvel (2022), She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022), Secret Invasion (2023), and seasons one and two of Loki (2021 – 2023), have divided audiences, applauding some of these projects and stories and trashing others causing a wave of hateful attacks against actors and directors.

Additionally, the use of artificial intelligence (AI) has put Marvel Studios and The Walt Disney Company in hot water, facing significant backlash over the alleged “hidden” use of AI in the latest installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) presented as Disney+ original series, including Loki and Secret Invasion.

Amid the stirring developments of the MCU — which recently announced that a new version of the growing universe would be under development — one project has given fans a lot to talk about with problems between Marvel Studios and the actors, a series of changes to the project, and a confusing schedule for the Disney+ original series.

Once again, an upcoming series in the MCU has become a hot topic with the latest viral leak, letting fans take a peek at the exciting spinoff resulting from the first MCU series to debut on Disney’s streaming service, Disney+.

Images from the set of Agatha: The Darkhold Diaries have been leaked across social media platforms, with netizens quickly sharing the first look at Kathryn Hahn reprising her role as Agatha Harkness in the Disney+ original series, along with peeks at some of the new characters and actors joining the ever-expanding MCU.

These photos include a look at Patti LuPone as Lilia Calderu — who is the Witch-Queen of the Gypsies and the keeper of the powerful Book of Cagliostro in the Marvel comics — Aubrey Plaza as Rio Vidal —a new character being introduced to the MCU — Joe Locke as Wiccan — a teenager version of Billy, Wanda Maximoff’s son in WandaVision — and references to “The Witches Road.”

You can click here to watch the photos from the set of the upcoming Disney+ original series Agatha: The Darkhold Diaries shared by @deroswunga on TikTok.

Additionally, TikTok user @el_arte_desde_mis_ojos shared different photos from the recording of the upcoming MCU series, showing Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha in her 50s-style dress from the WandaVision MCU series in what appears to be a morgue. You can click here to see these photos.

Agatha: The Darkhold Diaries is rumored to premiere on Halloween 2024, but Disney and Marvel Studios have not confirmed an official debut date for the upcoming Marvel series.

