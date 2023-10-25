Fight Breaks Out at Early Showing of ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’

During an early showing of the highly-anticipated horror film Five Nights at Freddy’s (2023), a fight broke out between multiple audience members in a UK theater.

Five Nights at Freddy’s (FNaF) is one of the most iconic horror video game franchises of all time. Created by Scott Cawthon, the simple gameplay, terrifying animatronics, and surprisingly deep lore have made the FNaF series some of the most popular indie video games of all time, inspiring over a dozen different games and creating one of the most rabid fanbases on the internet.

Naturally, Hollywood would come calling to turn the story of these mechanical monstrosities into a motion picture, and fans are already ecstatic for the film. Produced by Blumhouse Productions and directed by Emma Tammi, the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie is set to be the biggest horror movie of 2023.

The movie stars Josh Hutcherson as Mike Schmidt, Piper Rubio as Abby Schmidt, Matthew Lillard as William Afton, Elizabeth Lail as Vanessa Shelly, Kat Conner Sterling as Maxine, Mary Stuart Masterson as Aunt Jane, and Lucas Grant as Garret Schmidt. The animatronics were created by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop.

While initial reviews have been mixed for the film, there is no doubt that the hardcore fans will turn this movie into a hit. Unfortunately, a different type of hit occurred during an early showing in Acton, London.

Audience Members Brawl During ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ Showing

FNaF has one of the most dedicated fanbases out there, with millions of people obsessing over every detail of the lore and design of the creepy animatronics. Sometimes, passion can lead to extreme actions, which was the case during an early showing of the movie in the United Kingdom.

In a video posted by a Twitter user going by Mikey, a group of audience members are seen attacking another guest while they’re still sitting in their seats during the end credits. Other people can be seen lighting the brawl with their cellphones as screams are heard throughout the theater.

A fight has broken out at an early screening of the ‘FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDYS’ movie. (Source: @jojoincel) pic.twitter.com/MjkAVzFxfj — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 25, 2023

While the short video doesn’t show the moment the fight started, Mikey stated in a follow-up Tweet that “everyone in the audience was just complaining, and they started fighting at the end of the movie. Honestly, I have no idea what happened.” They then revealed that there was so much commotion overall that it was hard to tell what was happening.

Reactions online have mostly revolved around people not being surprised that fans of FNaF would get into a fight during the movie to people being mad that parts of the end credits were spoiled for them despite the footage being less than ten seconds long. Here’s hoping that other movie showings will be less violent off the screen.

What do you think is the most passionate fanbase out there? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below.