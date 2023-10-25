Thousand-Dollar Technology Destroyed in Disney Ride Accident

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror closed suddenly on Tuesday after an accident on the Walt Disney World Resort ride. One guest shared a video from the incident on TikTok.

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is the only remaining version of the spooky drop-style ride in the United States. Disneyland Resort transformed its version into Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! in the late 2010s to coincide with the Avengers Campus construction. Others still operate in Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris Resort and Tokyo DisneySea at Tokyo Disney Resort.

“Hurtle up and down aboard a haunted elevator-style lift. You’re about to enter… The Twilight Zone!” Walt Disney World Resort writes. “Step uneasily inside the infamous Hollywood Tower Hotel and find a dusty lobby frozen in time. Even the subdued hotel staff seems strangely out of another era.”

“Suddenly a television set springs to life and Rod Serling welcomes you on a journey into the Twilight Zone. He reveals that on a gloomy Halloween night in 1939, some hotel patrons were riding the elevator when a violent storm struck the building… and they were never seen again. The hotel closed down and has stood empty ever since.”

“Enter the rickety, elevator-style lift, strap yourself in and prepare to discover what lies beyond the darkest corner of your imagination. Shriek in terror as you’re suddenly propelled up and down the abandoned shaft—unexpectedly dropping and rising—as you hear the sound of cables snapping and metal clanging overhead. Will you make it back to the real world… or will you become a permanent resident of the Twilight Zone?”

Evacuation and Closure

TikTok user @freedomoneaviation shared a video from Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Tuesday after being evacuated from The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror:

According to a Disney cast member in the video, the ride stopped after the guest’s elevator vehicle ran over another guest’s phone. Unsurprisingly, the phone didn’t survive the crush.

The guest made the most out of their experience and shared footage from a hidden backstage area behind the ride.

“Very rarely you get to see a dark area of a ride with the work lights on,” they wrote. “This is so cool!”

It’s unknown when The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror reopened following Tuesday’s accident. The attraction once again operated normally at the time of this article’s publication.

