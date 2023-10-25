“Mounds” of Fecal Matter Pile Up in Disney World Bathrooms, Guests Horrified

One Walt Disney World Resort guest was concerned for their health after visiting multiple bathrooms throughout Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney Springs. The drop in cleanliness was so bad that the guest believed the Disney theme park “gave up” on its facilities.

Walt Disney Imagineers planned every intricate detail at Disney Parks, even the bathrooms. Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park has the only bathrooms with locking exterior doors in case of a loose animal. In Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, oversized objects in the restroom keep up the illusion that guests shrunk to toy size!

However, according to some guests, overworked Disney cast members struggle to keep up with dirty Walt Disney World Resort bathrooms. Disney Parks fan u/Guy_Buttersnaps recently shared their frustrating restroom experience on Reddit.

“So Did They Just Give Up on Trying to Clean the Park Bathrooms?” the guest asked. “…The bathroom situation was genuinely disgusting. In the bathroom in the France pavilion, there was p*ss all over the floor.”

“In both the bathroom over by Test Track and the bathroom in between the Canada pavilion and the England pavilion, half the stalls were not usable because the toilets were plugged up with wads of toilet paper, mounds of sh*t, or a combination of both,” they continued.

The guest said conditions deteriorated noticeably between two Walt Disney World Resort visits.

“I was here like six weeks ago on a family trip, and everything was great in terms of sanitation…” they concluded. “I saw nothing like what I saw this week.”

Some commenters shared similar experiences.

“I was in the bathrooms in Morocco last week and there was black mold in the stall I was in,” u/stripedfermata said. “The whole bathroom just looked sad and dirty.”

“We were there 2 weeks ago and all park bathrooms were spotless except outside [Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind],” u/Zestyclose_Big_9090 wrote. “Vomit on the floor and it smelled like everyone in there was sh*tting at the same time.”

But most blamed filthy restrooms on guests rather than Walt Disney World Resort.

“It’s the people,” u/JavaJunkie999 argued. “We are floored at the way people act at Disney anymore, from the filth in the bathrooms, to messing merchandise in the shops.”

“I think they can’t keep up with the amount of disgusting people there,” u/poohsyourdaddy_03 agreed. “Like, holy moly, how hard is it to look behind you and check that everything is flushed and that you didn’t leave a mess?”

If you’re concerned about the state of a bathroom or other facilities at Walt Disney World Resort, notify a Disney cast member. They can page custodial or maintenance to handle the issue.

Have you noticed cleanliness issues in Walt Disney World Resort bathrooms? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks Guest experiences. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.