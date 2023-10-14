‘Stranger Things’ Abandons Two Beloved Characters

Stranger Things has evolved into a cultural phenomenon since its debut in 2016, but that doesn’t mean that fans will be happy with every decision the show makes.

The thrilling sci-fi horror series, created by the Duffer Brothers, quickly captured the hearts of viewers around the world with its nostalgic 1980s references, supernatural mysteries, and a lovable cast of characters. As a franchise, it has expanded beyond the small screen, with merchandise, video games, and even immersive experiences to engage fans in the captivating world of Hawkins, Indiana.

One of the most exciting aspects of the Stranger Things franchise is the anticipation surrounding each new season. Season Four left audiences hanging on the edge of their seats, and they are now eagerly awaiting the release of Stranger Things Season Five. The delay due to the writers’ strike only added to the suspense, making fans yearn for answers to the many lingering questions. With each season, the show has managed to up the stakes, delivering unexpected twists and showcasing the growth and development of its characters.

The dedicated fan base of Stranger Things has been active in dissecting every frame of the series, uncovering hidden clues, and developing theories about the show’s direction. The show’s ability to keep viewers engaged between seasons with cryptic teasers, trailers, and intriguing promotional campaigns has only heightened the anticipation for what’s to come.

As the series approaches production for its fifth and final season, fans can’t help but wonder how the story of Hawkins, its supernatural threats, and beloved characters will conclude.

Stranger Things fans find themselves in a state of eager anticipation as they rewatch the series while anxiously awaiting the release of season five on Netflix. The good news is that the writers’ strike is finally over, ensuring that the show’s creators are back in action, crafting the grand finale.

Recently, an observant viewer stumbled upon intriguing symbolism in a scene from the season four finale that makes many believe that two beloved characters will essentially remain abandoned and alone. In this last episode, the entire group reunites, except for the beloved characters, Steve (Joey Keery) and Robin (Maya Hawke). As the scene unfolds, Mike (Finn Wolfhard) reunites with his mother, Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) with Nancy (Natalia Dyer), and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) with Will (Noah Schnapp) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). In stark contrast, Steve and Robin appear in the background, seemingly isolated.

While heartwarming reunions take place all around, these two characters stand alone, sparking a lively debate on Reddit: Are they fated to be forever alone?

On a brighter note, some fans expressed their contentment that Steve and Robin have each other as a stable presence in the chaotic world of Hawkins. Although many fans would love to see them as a couple, it’s important to remember that Robin is a lesbian, making it technically impossible. Steve and Robin share a unique bond, with initial tension suggesting a potential romantic relationship. However, the show takes a refreshing turn by solidifying their friendship following Robin’s revelation.

As with any fan theory, there are counterarguments. Some fans believe that people may be overanalyzing the scene, pointing out that it was more of an immediate family reunion, and these characters never left Hawkins in the first place. Another fan mentioned that they do have parents, but these parents were not present in that particular scene.

Conversely, the scene could be heavily implying that Steve and Robin will always have each other as best friends but may not meet their loved ones in the final season. Whether it’s a subtle hint from the creators or merely a scene that sparked fan speculation, audiences are eagerly awaiting season 5 to see how these two characters’ stories unfold, even if it doesn’t involve them finding romantic partners.

