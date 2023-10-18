Censorship Requested on “Offensive” Disney Attraction

Just days after a Disneyland Resort guest praised cultural sensitivity changes to The Jungle Cruise, another guest reported a need for further censorship on the ride.

The Jungle Cruise

Walt Disney famously said Disneyland Resort would “never be finished” and hoped guests would embrace constant change. But when modernizing a classic ride, it’s hard for Walt Disney Imagineers to please Disney Parks fans.

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort updated their versions of The Jungle Cruise attraction in 2021, removing offensive depictions of Native people and other outdated references. Of course, some fans were upset. But others, like Reddit user u/napstimpy, were happy to see a less controversial version of the ride.

“Nice to see they’ve gone almost completely animal animatronics only,” the guest wrote. “Much less problematic.”

Versions of The Jungle Cruise operate worldwide in Adventureland at Disneyland Park, Magic Kingdom Park, Tokyo Disneyland, and Hong Kong Disneyland. Experience the ride that inspired The Jungle Cruise (2021) starring Dwayne Johnson (“The Rock”) and Emily Blunt!

“Cast off on a guided tour of the world’s most remote rivers where adventure abounds—and the animals get the last laugh,” the official Disney ride description reads. “Board a canopied tramp steamer and leave civilization behind on a tongue-in-cheek journey through the globe’s most ‘treacherous’ rivers—and oldest gags… Throughout your voyage, you’ll enjoy lively narration from your brave and trusty skipper. It’s a sometimes perilous, always hilarious 10,000-mile journey you won’t soon forget!”

“The original Jungle Cruise opened on July 17, 1955 at Disneyland Park. Based on Disney’s award-winning True-Life Adventure films, the attraction had a more educational tone. In the early 1960s, Walt Disney introduced more drama and asked animator Marc Davis to sketch some humorous gags. Over the years, more ‘wildlife’—and new wisecracks—were added. These updates, along with our talented skippers, make for fun surprises on every trip down the river.”

Controversial Topic

One family’s problem with the controversial attraction had little to do with the animatronics and storyline. Reddit user u/Other-Marketing-6167 was on a once-in-a-decade Disneyland Resort vacation with their wife when two women’s graphic conversation tarnished their Jungle Cruise experience.

“Last time there I sat down on Jungle Cruise and the two women beside me and my (pregnant) wife loudly talked about the side effects of child birth through the whole ride,” the guest wrote. “So loudly I couldn’t even hear the boat captain’s jokes which are kind of the whole point of the ride in a way.”

The conversation left a lasting impact, and the guest wished someone had done something about the conversation.

“Never got so close to shoving two moms out of a boat before,” they said.

Keep conversation to a minimum on Disney Parks attractions. Whether it’s your first or one-hundredth time at Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park, everyone deserves the most magical experience possible.

