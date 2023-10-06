“The Rock Has Officially Lost It,” Disney’s Dwayne Johnson Goes Viral for NSFW Post

Disney film star and Hollywood icon Dwayne Johnson has blown up the internet after NSFW post shocks fans.

From his history as one of the most famous professional wrestlers on the planet to his feature film takeover, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is one of the most recognizable talents on the planet. Rising to prominence during the World Wrestling Federation’s (WWF) Attitude Era, Johnson became known for his confidence, showmanship, and signature move, “The People’s Elbow.”

Under his stage name, “The Rock,” Johnson made his feature film debut in The Mummy Returns (2001) alongside Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz before heading his own movie, The Scorpion King (2002), which made him the highest-paid actor for a debut film.

After a string of movies in the late 00s, such as Doom (2005), Race to Witch Mountain (2009), and Tooth Fairy (2010), Johnson started appearing as Luke Hobbs in the Fast & Furious franchise, firstly in Fast Five (2011), and then in Fast & Furious 6 (2013), Furious 7 (2015), The Fate of the Furious (2017), Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019), and Fast X (2023).

The San Andreas and Jungle Cruise actor’s next movie appearance will be in this year’s Red One (2023), where he stars alongside Chris Evans (Captain America: The Winter Soldier) and Lucy Liu (Strange World) in the action-adventure Christmas film. Johnson has also starred in the TV shows Ballers and Young Rock.

As one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood, Johnson has quite the reputation for bringing in big bucks. However, his star power would be tarnished when his passion project, Black Adam (2022), failed to live up to expectations. Debuting as part of a troubled franchise during a period of immense superhero fatigue, DC Studios’ Black Adam netted just over $390 million at the global box office.

Following the lukewarm reception of the movie, Johnson was accused of leaking financial information that allegedly proved that Black Adam was a monetary success. The information was widely contested. Confirmation of Johnson’s behind-the-scenes brand-building behavior further came to light when fellow DC actor and star of Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023), Zachary Levi, corroborated a report that Johnson’s meddling was to blame for the Shazam! sequel’s poor performance at the box office.

That said, Johnson and his production outfit Seven Bucks Productions — which he runs with his former partner Dany Garcia — will work with The Walt Disney Company to bring the animated world of Moana (2016) into live-action. Announcing back in April, during Disney’s quarterly earnings call, Johnson shared the news of the next live-action adaptation from the Hawaiian island of O’ahu.

And despite his action man and family-friendly status, Johnson just shocked the internet with a seemingly NSFW post, leaving fans to claim that “‘The Rock’ has officially lost it.”

Posting to his 392 million Instagram followers, Dwayne Johnson shared a video captioned, “Love morning poo-see… kitty

#7am #workinghard #coffeeandkitty”

Alongside his suggestive caption, Johnson shared a video of him sipping a coffee and watching funny cat videos, all the while wearing a “Woke Up Sexy Again” tee. Watch the video below.

In context with the video, Johnson’s caption is not as NSFW as it would first seem, although many fans called out the former wrestler for his post. One claimed, “‘The Rock has officially lost it,” with another fan saying, “What is happening in the captions?” and another writing, “Yeah, reading that caption made me cringe. Ew.” The post has garnered 1.2 million likes and almost 10,000 comments.

Johnson, who is married to Lauren Hashian, is no stranger to the limelight, but the fortune he has amassed over the decades is not just down to his work in wrestling, film, and television. In fact, Johnson has also crossed brands into American football, becoming the co-owner of the XFL, which he purchased from World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) owner Vince McMahon for $15 million in 2020. The XFL and the United States Football League (USFL) have recently announced an intent to merge.

Did you see Dwayne Johnson’s Instagram post? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!