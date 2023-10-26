‘Harry Potter’ Director Confirms Door Shut for Franchise

A major Harry Potter alum has revealed that they are officially leaving the franchise behind.

The Harry Potter franchise, created by British author J.K. Rowling, is a beloved and iconic series of fantasy novels and movies that have captured the hearts of readers and moviegoers around the world. Set in the magical world of wizards and witches, the story takes place primarily at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, where Harry and his friends, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, receive their magical education.

The movies, produced by Warner Bros., closely followed the source material and were equally successful, with the first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001), introducing a new generation to the magical world of Harry Potter.

The film series, consisting of eight movies in total, remains faithful to the books, with a talented ensemble cast that includes Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter, Emma Watson as Hermione Granger, and Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley. The movies brought the enchanting world of Harry Potter to life, captivating audiences with their stunning visuals, magical creatures, and epic wizard duels. The final installment, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011), marked the end of an era, concluding the epic battle between Harry and the dark wizard Voldemort.

Beyond the books and movies, the Harry Potter franchise has expanded to include theme park attractions, merchandise, and a successful stage play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

In addition, the Fantastic Beasts franchise, created by J.K. Rowling, explores the magical world from a different perspective and introduces new characters and adventures. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) was the first film in this series, and it instantly captured the attention of Harry Potter fans, providing them with a fresh look at the wizarding world. Set decades before the events of the original series, Fantastic Beasts introduces audiences to the magizoologist Newt Scamander, portrayed by Eddie Redmayne, as he embarks on a journey to document and protect magical creatures. The film’s setting, in 1920s New York, offers a unique and intriguing glimpse into the wizarding world in a different time and place.

Though there has been much controversy surrounding J.K. Rowling from many fans, Warner Bros. has continued to move forward with plans for a television series that would include rebooting the entire franchise. As a matter of fact, Rowling will reportedly be heavily involved in the reboot series, which is said to be set to one novel each season. Though no casting decisions have been made at this time, there are questions as to whether any alumni from the franchise will make a return.

Though Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson are all moving on, there have been other stars from the series who have shared they’d be potentially open to returning. However, Director David Yates– who directed the last four films and the Fantastic Beasts films– shared that he would not be one of them.

“Do you know what? Honestly, I could not, in any conceivable way, get involved,” Yates told ComicBook.com when asked about getting involved in the Harry Potter reboot. “It’s simply: I spent a long time at that school, in those corridors and in those classrooms, and it was an exquisite experience and one I will always treasure. But to go back and do another year or two, for me, I feel I’ve left it. Being in the back of a van with [producer] Lawrence [Grey] in Atlanta of Savannah, hoofing it to try and make a drama, to me, at the moment, is more compelling than going through the hallowed gates of Hogwarts.”

Yates did add that he wishes the show well as they embark on a “very exciting enterprise.”

“I wish that show so well, it’s gonna be amazing to see them re-explore all it can be for the next generation,” he said. “I think it’ll be a challenge for everyone involved, but it’s a very exciting enterprise and I wish it well. It was an amazing experience for me, and I know the other filmmakers who were involved, and it will be for the next generation of filmmakers.”

At this time, no other updates have been given on the television series and when it might be developed.

