Disney Announces New ‘Indiana Jones’ With Dwayne Johnson

The Walt Disney Company is about to release a new Indiana Jones project, and guess what? It involves Dwayne Johnson.

Created by filmmaker George Lucas and directed by the legendary Steven Spielberg, the Indiana Jones franchise follows the escapades of Dr. Henry Walton “Indiana” Jones Jr., a rugged archaeologist and adventurer, as he embarks on daring quests to unearth historical artifacts while facing treacherous villains and overcoming various obstacles.

The franchise began with Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), where Indiana Jones, played by the charismatic Harrison Ford, is on a quest to find the Ark of the Covenant before the Nazis can harness its power. This film introduced audiences to Indy’s iconic fedora, bullwhip, and his aversion to snakes. Its blend of action, humor, and historical intrigue set the tone for the entire series.

In Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), Indiana Jones ventures to India and stumbles upon a malevolent cult that enslaves local villagers and seeks to steal sacred stones. Known for its darker and more intense tone, the film showcased Indy’s resourcefulness and determination as he battled evil forces. Then came Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), in which Indy searches for the Holy Grail alongside his father, played by Sean Connery. This installment added depth to the character by exploring his complicated relationship with his father and introduced a new layer of emotional resonance to the franchise.

The fourth film, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008), saw Indy facing Soviet agents and uncovering the mystery of crystal skulls. While the film received mixed reviews, it continued to showcase the enduring appeal of the character and his adventurous spirit. Finally, Disney and Lucasfilm released Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny this past summer.

The film served as the final movie in the franchise with Harrison Ford at the helm, but that doesn’t mean that the company is ready to put the intellectual property (IP) on the shelf for the rest of time. Unfortunately for Disney, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny brought in $383.1 million at the box office, which was well below its expectations. With the movie serving as the swansong for Harrison Ford in his role as Dr. Jones, many believed that fans would flock to theaters to see it, but a mixture of bad reviews and some protests over Disney’s “woke” practices caused the company to take major losses with the film.

While we don’t necessarily know what might happen next with the franchise– though there have been some rumors that Phoebe Waller-Bridge could take over as the lead in a future series or installment– we do know of another Indiana Jones project that is highly anticipated by many fans, and it will involve the renowned Dwayne Johnson.

The Indiana Jones Adventure ride at Disneyland is a thrilling journey that transports visitors into the heart of an archaeological expedition inspired by the iconic film series. This attraction, which opened in 1995, combines innovative technology with intricate storytelling to create an immersive experience. Guests embark on a turbulent adventure through a dimly lit temple filled with ancient traps, mysterious artifacts, and encounters with nefarious foes, all while trying to avoid the wrath of the legendary boulder. With its realistic sets, heart-pounding action, and unmistakable soundtrack that evokes the spirit of Indiana Jones, this ride offers an unforgettable adventure that captures the essence of the beloved film franchise.

Because the ride is so iconic, it should come as no surprise that Disney fans want to know more about its design and the little intricacies of the attraction that you may not know about on the surface. Dwayne Johnson is working hard to make sure you get exactly that.

Disney announced earlier this week that it would be bringing back Behind the Attraction for a second season. The series, which features interviews with Walt Disney Imagineers, Executives, and much more, will drop on Disney+ on November 1, 2023. The new season will take looks inside Pirates of the Caribbean, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Indiana Jones Adventure, EPCOT, the beloved Disney food, and nighttime spectaculars. There will be six episodes in total.

The series, which we shared earlier, will be executive produced by Dwayne Johnson, as well as Dany Garcia and Brian Volk-Weiss.

Now, we know what you are thinking: What if Dwayne Johnson was the next lead actor in an actual Indiana Jones movie? Well, perhaps that could happen in a major cross-over of some kind. A prequel to Indiana Jones that features a young Indy teaming up with Frank Wolff from Jungle Cruise could absolutely raise a few eyebrows. Now, would it ever actually happen? Probably not.

Harrison Ford has been open and honest in saying that the character should die with him. While he has shared that he is now retired from playing Indy, some fans and insiders still believe he has another movie in him. For now, though, we’ll likely have to wait if we’re ever to see another installation of the franchise again.

Are you excited for Dwayne Johnson’s new Disney series? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!