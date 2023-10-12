Disneyland Guest Solicits Drugs, Sex at Parks

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, Downtown Disney, and three Disneyland Resort hotels make up “The Happiest Place on Earth.” Walt Disney created the Southern California destination for guests of all ages, hoping that adults and children could enjoy his theme park together. But some guests need more than magic to fuel their vacations – one man was recently found soliciting illicit drugs and sexual encounters at Disneyland Resort.

A shocked Disney Park guest exposed the man after realizing what he was looking for.

Reddit user u/BiAdventureGuy shared this screenshot from Grindr, a hookup and dating app for LGBTQIA+ people, during a visit to Disneyland Resort this week.

“Just spotted at Disneyland smh [shaking my head],” the guest wrote.

The screenshot showed an anonymous man seeking access to cocaine and intimate contact while visiting Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park.

Like the guest, some commenters were upset that someone would seek out drugs at Disneyland Resort.

“How do we not get arrested with sh*t like this?” u/Beneficial-Access714 commented.

“I think there’s a difference between doing hard drugs in a private (enough) space with adults you’re about to have sex with, compared to a theme park filled with kids and families,” u/IYIatthys agreed. “I don’t care if people do drugs on hookup apps. I know I’ve done it. And probably will do again. But in public like this, especially in a place that’s aimed at kids?”

But others said illicit substances are more common at Disney Parks than most would think.

“He literally just has to talk to any cast member and he’ll have coke in less than half an hour,” said u/PreOpTransCentaur.

“I can speak from experience, yes,” u/ninhibited agreed. “It was the inside joke that the real reason Disney is the happiest place on Earth is cus all of the cast members are coked out. Most of us didn’t do it during the day/on shift though.”

Some guests bring drugs into the Disney theme parks – Inside the Magic reported fan uproar after a guest admitted to visiting Disneyland Resort on magic mushrooms in May.

“I did coke in the bathroom right next to the dumbo ride,” u/hate_to_hate recalled. “That was after I smoked pot in the haunted house too…”

Disneyland Resort doesn’t permit drug use on property – even legal marijuana. Smoking tobacco or vaping nicotine is only allowed in the Esplanade between Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. The Walt Disney Company can and does ban guests who break these rules.

What’s the wildest thing you’ve seen at Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.