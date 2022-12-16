Guest Attempts to “Get High” on Disney Attraction, Security Finds Out

Known as “The Happiest Place On Earth,” Disneyland Resort brings in millions of Guests each and every year.

The popular tourist destination is home to two theme parks in Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, as well as the Downtown Disney shopping and dining district.

The two theme parks are home to many iconic attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, “it’s a small world”, Jungle Cruise, The Incredicoaster, Guardians of the Galaxy: MISSION BREAKOUT, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, and many more.

Recently, an incident involving Disneyland Park security was noticed by Guests around Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride.

“I was in line for Mr. Toad and a woman decided to lean up against a railing outside of the line and fire up a doob,” the Guest explained. “Security caught her within a minute. What happens to people like that? A warning? Immediate ejection? Ban? Weed doesn’t bother me, I was just surprised how she straight up didn’t give a F and fired up right there in front of everyone.”

A fan joked that if they were to take an edible, they’d want it to be before riding the Disney ride.

“If I took an edible before going into the park, I’d definitely want to be on Mr toads when it hits,” they joked.

Disneyland’s website states that “smoking marijuana or other illegal substances is not permitted at any time.” For the comfort of all Guests, the theme parks, the Esplanade between the parks and the Downtown Disney District are smoke-free.

Keep in mind that breaking rules at Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort can result in being removed from the Park or even banned, depending on the severity of the situation.

Disney’s official description for Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride reads:

“Enter the lavish English manor house known as Toad Hall and hop into a 2-person, open-air buggy.

Skid past teetering stacks of books in the library and barrel through a fireplace—before hurtling into a formal dining room. Careen through a wall-sized window and race past a riverbank, narrowly missing a flock of sheep.

While avoiding a platoon of policemen, crash through scaffolding, splatter a stack of pies, smash crates and ignite a fiery explosion—but look out for that train!

Will you escape trial for your trail of destruction? Or is something even more devilish in store?”

