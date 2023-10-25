Disney World Ending Virtual Queue Program in 2024

The Walt Disney World Resort is making some significant changes to how its virtual queue program works.

There’s no denying that the Walt Disney World Resort has changed significantly in recent years, mostly due to the Coronavirus outbreak in early 2020. From ride closures to price increases and smaller portion sizes, we’ve seen nearly everything about the Walt Disney World experience change in the last three years. One of the biggest changes to the Disney park system came during this time, with former Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek introducing Disney Genie, Disney Genie+, and Lightning Lane.

These systems were Disney’s replacement of its former FastPass system, a system that allowed guests to bypass the long standby lines. This is a common practice, not just at Disney but all theme park resorts, such as Universal Studios, SeaWorld, and Six Flags. The only problem is that previously, FastPasses at Disney had been free, with passes now costing around $15 per person per day.

To make matters worse, these prices vary day-to-day, meaning guests may not even know how much money they will need to pay in order to have the chance to skip past the standby queue. For some rides, this is not an issue. However, The Walt Disney World Resort has welcomed several new attractions in recent years, making Disney Genie, Genie+, and Lightning Lane a very valuable tool for families with limited time.

The newest ride at Walt Disney World is TRON Lightcycle/Run, a thrilling roller coaster that can be found in Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom. The attraction is stunning, both for guests riding it and guests watching it from afar. The massive new experience is located right next to Space Mountain and is a worthy addition to an already fantastic land. However, riding it is a little more complicated than just getting in line.

When Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in late 0219, Disney started experimenting with an all-new way to wait in line: virtual queues.

Instead of rushing into the park and shopping in line, guests who wanted to ride Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance had to wake up extremely early and book a reserved time so that they could then come and experience the attraction. Keep in mind this system only provided guests with a chance to reserve a time to then come and wait in the normal line. Since the introduction of this system, multiple rides and attractions have used virtual queues as a way to provide guests an easier way to make sure they get in line, though the topic of how well-liked virtual queues are is a whole other story.

As reported by Wdwmagic, TRON Lightcycle/Run will be dropping its virtual queue system in early 2024 as part of newly announced ticketed events for Walt Disney World. This new event sees Disney bring back its “After Hours” event to Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Disney After Hours will take place between January 11 and April 8, 2024. The following are the dates and prices for these upcoming events:

Thursday, January 11 – $155 Passholder/DVC $125

Monday, January 15 – $165 / $135

Monday, January 22 – $165 / $135

Thursday, February – 1 $165 / $135

Monday, February 5 – $165 / $135

Monday, February 12 – $175 / $145

Thursday, February 29 – $17 /5 $145

Monday, March 4 – $175 / $145

Monday, March 18 – $175 / $145

Monday, April 8 – $175 / $145

This change is monumental and could indicate we see the elimination of the Virtual Queue system for TRON Lightcycle/Run in the near future. But for now, guests will need to download the MyDisneyExperience app and snag their reservations.

For more information regarding Walt Disney World’s After Hours event, click here.

Do you enjoy using the virtual queue system at Walt Disney World? Do you miss Disney’s original FastPass?