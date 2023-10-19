Disney World Adds Restrictions, Guests Sent Major Warning

Walt Disney World Resort has had to make major changes in the last couple of years, particularly due to unruly guests.

Known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Walt Disney World Resort is divided into several distinct theme parks, including Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Each park offers a unique and immersive experience, featuring a vast array of rides, shows, and attractions that cater to visitors of all ages. From the enchanting Cinderella Castle at the heart of the Magic Kingdom to the technological wonders of EPCOT’s World Discovery, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

One of the most captivating aspects of Disney World is its ability to transport visitors into the magical worlds of Disney’s beloved characters. Whether you’re soaring over the African savannah in the Kilimanjaro Safaris at Disney’s Animal Kingdom or embarking on a space mission at Space Mountain in the Magic Kingdom, the attention to detail and storytelling is unparalleled. With parades, fireworks, character meet-and-greets, and delectable dining options, the park offers a full sensory experience that truly lives up to its reputation as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

In addition to the theme parks, Disney World boasts water parks, resort hotels, shopping districts, and a wide array of dining options. The resort’s commitment to continuous innovation and expansion ensures that there’s always something new and exciting to discover, making it a destination that beckons visitors to return time and time again. Whether you’re a child experiencing the magic for the first time or a Disney Adult revisiting cherished childhood memories, Disney World remains a place where dreams and fairytales merge into reality.

Though visiting Disney World is a dream come true for many, the presence of unruly guests who break the rules can quickly turn that dream into a disappointing experience. The resort places a strong emphasis on providing a safe, family-friendly environment, and they have a set of clearly defined rules and guidelines in place to ensure everyone’s enjoyment. However, when individuals disregard these rules, it can have a profound negative impact on the overall trip for all visitors.

Unruly guests who engage in behaviors such as line-cutting, unruly behavior, or verbal confrontations can create an atmosphere of tension and discomfort. This disrupts the immersive and magical experience that Disney World is known for, making it challenging for families and visitors to relax and enjoy themselves.

Such incidents can also be distressing, especially for children who are expecting a carefree and enchanting experience. The presence of unruly guests who break the rules can distract from the captivating attractions, entertainment, and enchanting atmosphere that Disney is famous for, leading to a less-than-magical visit.

Because of the behavior of some unruly guests, Disney issued a statement last year asking guests to “be the magic you want to see.” Still, this message has not resonated with many.

Disney has enacted new rules on attractions that used to not be in place, especially in regard to phone usage. A sign now resides in the line queue of Space Mountain that reads: “Handheld or loose articles, including cell phones and cameras are not permitted while riding. Items must be secured on the person, in a vehicle storage pouch, or left with a non-rider.”

While Disney used to be more lax about phone usage on attractions, many have noticed recently that Cast members are asking guests to put away their phones and that more signs are appearing at attractions. TRON Lightcycle / Run opened with lockers where guests are required to store their phones and loose articles, rather than just holding them in their hands or keeping them in their pockets.

Multiple insiders have indicated that Disney will likely move forward with putting rules in place for phones in the future, as well, particularly on attractions like Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Slinky Dog Dash, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, and others.

If you drop your phone on an attraction, it can cause the entire ride to close down until the phone is retrieved. This has been seen several times, particularly on trackless attractions like Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. Kenny the Pirate just shared an incident where a guest dropped their phone on Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway and this caused the entire ride to shut down.

The report also shares that “guests are asked to stow all loose items to keep fellow guests safe and to keep all attractions running smoothly.”

If you’re visiting Disney World, please take time to store your loose articles– including your phone– to keep others and yourself safe.

What do you think Disney World should do in response to guests breaking the rules? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!