Disney Forced to Remove Graphic NSFW Item from Family Park Ride

A few guests got a rather shocking, graphic surprise while visiting Walt Disney World.

Guests will find tons of things to do when they visit EPCOT, from thrilling attractions like Test Track and Soarin’ Around the World to a vast array of deliciously unique food and beverage options at World Showcase. Currently, EPCOT is also home to some of the newest attractions in Walt Disney World.

In 2022, EPCOT received its first-ever roller coaster, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. This Marvel-themed coaster features an inverted launch as well as randomly selected music, making it one of the more innovative attractions Walt Disney Imagineering has created in recent years. EPCOT’s upcoming Moana attraction will be opening later this month and will allow guests to walk through a lush environment and experience water in a way they never have before. For more information on Journey of Water Inspired by Moana, click here.

However, EPCOT is also home to some of the most historic and legendary rides in all of Walt Disney World. EPCOT has quite a history in Orlando, Florida, first opening all the way back in 1982. Since then, the park has changed tremendously, getting new rides, attractions, and experiences. Thankfully, some of the more classic experiences have stayed, such as Spaceship Earth and Living with the Land. Both of these rides offer a fun yet educational experience, each teaching guests about the importance of nature, history, conservation, and communication.

Spaceship Earth, of course, can be found inside the actual “EPCOT ball,” giving guests a stunning experience unlike any other. Living with th eLand can be found in World Nature at EPCOT, and while it’s incredibly slow, it’s become a cult classic among hardcore Disney park fans.

However, a change was made on this ride quite quickly by Disney after it realized a graphic item was growing.

Living with the Land has themed show scenes and elements but also takes guests directly through an actual greenhouse. Guests can view various plants, fruits, and vegetables that Disney actually grows here. These aren’t your normal cucumbers, tomatoes, and watermelons, though, with Disney attempting to create new and more efficient ways to grow produce. Guests will see fruits hanging upside down, vegetables growing in different shapes, and a whole host of other interesting methods of farming.

However, sometimes these experiments don’t turn out exactly how DIsney may have thought, with the company being forced to remove a certain graphic eggplant from the ride.

A guest recently shared a photo of an eggplant that was reportedly removed due to its resemblance to the male anatomy. We can only imagine the conversations guests would’ve had as they slowly floated by this shocking plant.

You can see a picture of it down below:

A friend who works at The Land showed me this eggplant they had to remove today

A friend who works at The Land showed me this eggplant they had to remove today pic.twitter.com/kBiMVDydt4 — WDW Bus Driver☀️ (@wdwbusdriver) October 1, 2023

This hilarious fruit just goes to show that not even Disney can be perfect 100% of the time. We’re kind of sad that we won’t get to see this in person, but we’re sure that this won’t be the last time something like this happens at Living with the Land. As we said, Living with the Land has been a part of EPCOT for a long time, first opening in 1982, the same year EPCOT opened.

EPCOT is the second theme park to open at Walt Disney World, with Magic Kingdom being the first. EPCOT was followed by Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Walt Disney World is also home to two water parks and Disney Springs, a massive shopping district.

