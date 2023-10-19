Disney Accidentally Reveals Upcoming Theme Park Closure Early

Did Disney just reveal a massive closure early?

Guests have quite a lot to explore when they take a trip to “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” From Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios to Disney’s Animal Kingdom and EPCOT, there’s an almost limitless amount of rides, attractions, restaurants, shows, and stores to enjoy. For those seeking fun and adventure on rides and attractions, each and every Walt Disney World theme park has you covered, with rides like Expedition Everest, Space Mountain, and Test Track at guest’s fingertips. There’s plenty of great food at Walt Disney World as well, especially at EPCOT, a destination designed to diversify guest’s tastebuds.

However, there’s a lot more to do at Walt Disney World than stand in line for classic theme park rides.

The Walt Disney World Resort also features two incredible water parks, Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach. Both of these locations are a fantastic way to cool off and take a break from the brutal Florida sun. Each one has a distinctive theme and vibe, with Blizzard Beach immersing guests in a winter wonderland and Typhoon Lagoon taking a more tropical approach.

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park is a fantastically-themed place to get your feet wet, featuring all your water park necessities like slides, family raft rides, and a wave pool that will send you and your Mickey ears surfing six feet high.

Unfortunately, these two water parks have not operated simultaneously since the first outbreak of COVID-19 in early 2020. Pre-pandemic, guests were able to visit both of these parks on any given day, but Disney has since limited it to only one. While one stays open, the other enters seasonal refurbishment. Disney typically does not reveal the exact losing and reopening dates of these water parks until right before the actual dates themselves, but after taking a look at the official Walt Disney World calendar, we may have discovered when the two parks will rotate.

At the time of publishing this article, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park is open, with Blizzard Beach remaining closed. However, this is all expected to change in November. As stated on the Disney World calendar, the operating hours for Typhoon Lagoon end on November 4, 2023, indicating this is when the park will close. This means it’s more than likely that Blizzard Beach will return on November 5 or shortly after Typhoon Lagoon closes.

Typhoon Lagoon was hit hard by the global COVID-19 pandemic, staying closed for over a year until eventually returning. We hope that one day, Walt Disney World will operate both water parks at the same time.

The Universal Orlando Resort also features an incredible water park known as Volcano Bay. With both Universal Studios and Disney locations in Orlando, Florida, it makes a lot of sense to give guests a place to cool off. Universal’s Volcano Bay is the newest water park of the bunch, opening in 2017. It has been a huge success for Universal, offering guests a third destination to visit after they experience Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Universal Orlando will soon be expanding once again, with Epic Universe on the way. This massive expansion will serve as the resort’s third theme park and will feature some truly amazing attractions.

Epic Universe is set to open in 2025, and we cannot wait to see the finished product. For more information on Epic Universe, click here.

