Disney World “Does Nothing” About EPCOT Issue, Risks Losing Entire Land

Despite months of complaints about a sewage smell near the Creations Shop at EPCOT, guests say Walt Disney World Resort failed to solve the issue.

Creations Shop

The Creations Shop replaced MouseGear in the World Celebration neighborhood at EPCOT in 2021. It’s steps from Club Cool, Connections Eatery, Starbucks, and Spaceship Earth.

“Shop for magical mementos at this flagship store located in World Celebration,” Walt Disney World Resort writes. “Creations Shop features a bold, sleek design that creates a perfect showcase for the rich variety of items you’ll find as part of your EPCOT experience. It’s an open, bright and welcoming environment with huge glass walls that allow sunlight to pour in—connecting you with the natural beauty outside. In its design, Disney Imagineers used color, materials and light in new ways, with some unique EPCOT touches that connect back to the park’s storied past while looking to the future.”

“As a character, Mickey is the symbol of creativity for the Walt Disney Company and stands as an ambassador of that idea within Creations Shop. You’ll discover homages to him throughout the space, including large, dynamic murals and new artist expressions that showcase the global, contemporary icon that Mickey has become for generations around the world.”

Foul Smell

Guests first complained of a suffocating sewage smell in and around Creation Shops in 2022. Walt Disney World Resort fans say the problem has worsened a year later.

“The Creations Shop in EPCOT smells like a giant fart,” Reddit user u/Individual-Hunt9547 wrote. “I honestly feel sorry for any CM’s forced to work in Creations and breathe in that stale fart/raw sewerage smell all day. It appears Disney is doing absolutely nothing about it cause every time I go, it’s bad, but on rainy days it’s unbearable.”

The guest wasn’t alone.

“I was there 2 weeks ago and noticed the same thing,” u/BinarySpaceman replied. “I walked in and said to my girlfriend ‘it smells like a fart in here.’ And at the time I thought it probably was, but it sounds like it’s something else.”

“Anytime I walked in there it definitely had a sulfuric smell or something,” u/MyBuddyBossk agreed.

“Me and my husband were noticing on our last trip how it always smells like a mixture of gas and B.O.,” said u/poco-inu.

“The section where they have the ears is particularly unbearable to me,” u/shinelikefireworks recalled. “It smells like fart and BO mixed together.”

Some fans anticipated the smell would lessen once World Celebration construction finished but suggested the land could be at risk if it doesn’t.

“It has to do with combination of the construction/venting,” u/YellowT-5R said. “Don’t forget where wdw is built, some environmental smells can’t be completely erased and need to vent for example the sulfur smell that you are referring to. The only other option would be to close the park or the area down for a smell that you can never get completely rid of.”

Others suggested it could impact Walt Disney World Resort’s bottom line.

“I didn’t want to buy any shirts or ears from that store bc they probably absorb the smell!” u/Individual-Hunt9547 wrote.

