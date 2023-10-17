CONFIRMED: Live-Action ‘Gargoyles’ Reboot in Development

30 years after turning back into stone, the cult classic animated series Gargoyles (1994 — 1997) is set to be given new life as a live-action reboot.

Like the stuff of myth and legend itself, Gargoyles has been lost in the sands of time. While the show has a big cult following, it’s hardly a household name like other Disney properties.

The dark animated series from Walt Disney Television Animation, which ran for three seasons, follows lead Gargoyle Goliath (Keith David), who awakens from a 1000-year-long slumber with his fellow gargoyles to protect New York City.

While you might consider the show a product of its time as it adopts the same dark tone of Batman: The Animated Series (1992 — 1995) and X-Men: The Animated Series (1992 — 1997), its edginess is probably why it continues to be popular with many fans today.

Now, per The Hollywood Reporter, writer Gary Dauberman and producer/filmmaker James Wan, who are known for their joint efforts on the Annabelle horror films, will join forces again to resurrect some of the most underrated heroes of the ’90s: the Gargoyles.

Dauberman is set to write, executive produce, and serve as a showrunner (which confirms that the reboot is a live-action television series), while Wan will executive produce alongside Michael Clear under his television production company Atomic Monster.

Dauberman and Wan’s history in horror is in the creature feature subgenre. The pair previously worked together on the DC live-action series Swamp Thing (2019), and Dauberman also penned the screenplay for Stephen King’s It (2017) and its sequel It Chapter Two (2019). Atomic Monster is also the banner for The Conjuring Universe (which includes the Annabelle spinoffs) and M3GAN (2023).

While Gargoyles is certainly an edgy urban fantasy, it’s no horror. So, is the plan to make the reboot more in line with the likes of Swamp Thing and the It films? It’s too soon to tell, as the project is said to be in early development at Disney Branded Television.

Earlier this year, Kenneth Branagh was rumored to be directing the Gargoyles reboot, but it hasn’t been confirmed. Recently, Disney Games confirmed that the video game adaptation Gargoyles (1995) has been remastered, which releases on October 19.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming game below, shared by Disney D23:

Per Disney+, here’s the official synopsis for Gargoyles:

In Scotland, 994 AD, Goliath and his clan of gargoyles are sworn to defend a medieval castle. Goliath has been tricked by humans and discovers that his entire clan has been destroyed. He and the remaining gargoyles are cursed to sleep for 1,000 years. Billionaire David Xanatos buys the castle and moves it to New York City, making it his headquarters. When the castle is attacked the gargoyles are awakened and discovered by detectives Elisa Maza and David Xanatos. The gargoyles try to go unnoticed while battling both old and new enemies. Stone by day, warriors by night, we are Gargoyles.

Gargoyles is now streaming on Disney+.

It features the voices of Keith David, Salli Richardson, Jeff Bennett, Bill Fagerbakke, Thom Adcox-Hernandez, Ed Asner, Frank Welker, Bridgitte Bako, Marina Sirtis, and Jonathan Frakes.

Are you a fan of Gargoyles? Are you happy about this live-action reboot? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!