Director, Kenneth Branagh, Shocks Fans, In Talks to Adapt Forgotten Disney Series

Oscar-winning director, Kenneth Branagh, is in talks to helm a cult-classic Disney animated series from the 1990s. Branagh has directed several films for Disney such as Cinderella, Thor, and Murder on the Orient Express. The esteemed Belfast filmmaker will be adapting the story about a legion of ferocious beasts that swear allegiance to a medieval Scottish Kingdom. They promise to protect its citizens in exchange for a place to call home. This flying clan of fearsome protectors can only safeguard the people at night due to a spell that turns them into stone figures during the day. These “Defenders of the Night” would be known as “Gargoyles.”

Gargoyles was part of ‘The Disney Afternoon’ programming that first air in 1994. It stood out amongst viewers because it was an original story based on no existing Disney intellectual property. The show stood out as a result and did not seem to fit in with a lineup that featured animated shows like, Goof Troop, Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, TaleSpin, and DarkWing Duck. Gargoyles ran for three seasons, but was eventually cancelled in 1997 due to insufficient ratings.

The series was created by Greg Weisman (also know for Young Justice, The Spectacular Spider-Man) who claimed that its cancellation was due to Disney being afraid to put its name on it. It was like nothing on television for American animation, which entailed a deep world-building, rich and complex characters, mature theming, fierce action scenes and more importantly, a developing serialized narrative. The lack of promotion for the show, as well as OJ Simpson’s trial coverage aided in the series’ demise.

Weisman expressed that American animated TV shows at the time were designed for syndication, not serialized storytelling. They developed stories that could be watched out of order. This made it easier to churn out episodes without having to worry about how storylines and character arcs connected throughout seasons. The Gargoyles creator decided to do the opposite and take a risk with a story he was passionate about and wanted to use Disney’s platform to make his mark.

While the series has been cancelled for 26 years, it has built a cult-like fandom amongst Disney fans who grew up with the show during its run on ‘The Disney Afternoon.’ Many fans have been posting on social media yearly for Disney to bring Gargoyles back. Even Jordan Peele (Director of Get Out, Nope) supposedly made a pitch for a live-action adaptation a few years ago, but the studio did not move forward with his proposal.

Kenneth Branagh has not been officially confirmed to direct yet. Even Weisman has stated that he was not aware that this was a greenlit project. The Gargoyles adaptation may be in its infancy, but hopefully Branagh will be able to answer the wishes of a passionate Disney fanbase by brining back “A time of darkness, a world of fear, the age of gargoyles.”

All three seasons of Gargoyles is streaming on Disney+ and Greg Weisman has continued the mythology in comic book form that serves as Season 4 via Dynamite Entertainment.