Universal Introduces Controversial New Policy To Crack Down on Unpopular Guests

Universal Studios has introduced a new policy to crack down on some of the resort’s most unpopular guests: theme park resellers.

Like Disney, Universal Studios has become a global, themed entertainment destination. What started with a singular backlot theme park in Hollywood has evolved into five locations worldwide: Universal Orlando Resort (Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, and Volcano Bay), Universal Studios Japan, Universal Studios Singapore, and Universal Studios Beijing.

Part of Universal’s theme park success comes down to the IP present throughout its parks. Lands such as the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, and immersive attractions inspired by Jurassic Park (1993), E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982), The Mummy (1999), and the Fast & Furious franchise have made Universal a must-visit for film fans everywhere.

However, just like Disney, there are some downsides to a trip to Universal Studios – most of which are caused by other guests, not the parks themselves. Dangerous guest activity, such as bringing phones onto roller coasters like Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure and other disrespectful behavior, has dampened many a Universal vacation.

If there’s one thing Disney and Universal guests both hate in droves, it’s the resellers. These guests enter the park to purchase exclusive or hyped merchandise en masse before reselling it at a significant markup on sites like eBay, which ultimately ruins the fun for other people and makes purchasing in-demand items endlessly difficult.

Halloween is a popular time for resellers as parks release spooky-themed merch that’s only available for a few months of the year. It seems like one Universal Studios park has anticipated peak reseller season and has intervened in advance.

According to USJ 1, Universal Studios Japan has introduced a new policy. Anyone hoping to purchase Halloween merchandise must present their own admission ticket or Annual Pass valid for the day. From September 6 to November 5, 2023, each item of merchandise can only be purchased once per guest.

While Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort have previously introduced similar policies to fight theme park resellers, these have shown to be ineffective on multiple occasions. The likes of popcorn buckets, themed sippers, and special event tickets have gone for more than triple their value online in the past, with some guests building entire businesses off the back of reselling theme park merchandise.

Universal Studios Japan is set to go big for Halloween this year. The spooky season kicks off at the Osaka park on September 8, with entertainment such as Street Zombies Horror UP!, Chucky’s Carnival of Chaos – Chucky’s Bloody Festival, and Pokémon Jumpin’ Halloween Party.

