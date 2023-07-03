Beloved Universal ‘Harry Potter’ Attraction Closed Down, Details Revealed

Universal Studios Orlando is home to so many iconic and beloved attractions.

Universal Studios Orlando, also known as Universal Orlando Resort, has two world-class theme parks for Guests to enjoy in Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Though it was built after its original counterpart– Universal Studios Hollywood– it has grown to be the largest Universal Resort in the world, with a shopping and dining district, called Universal CityWalk, Universal’s Volcano Bay Water Park, and a new theme park on the way called Epic Universe.

While many visitors come to Universal Orlando to ride iconic attractions like Revenge of the Mummy, E.T. Adventure, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, and The Incredible Hulk Coaster, the most popular offering is the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Universal has two different lands in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, located at both theme parks. You can experience Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida, which is home to Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts. Next door at Islands of Adventure, you can enjoy The Flight of the Hippogriff, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, and Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey as part of Hogsmeade Village. The two lands are connected together by the Hogwarts Express, which can be ridden with a valid Park-to-Park Ticket purchase.

Of course, one popular Wizarding World attraction has been closed, and now more details have come forward about what we can expect to come in the future.

Universal Orlando closed down The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle earlier this year and the attraction is listed as “temporarily closed” on the theme park’s official website. Reports from Screamscape indicate that an all-new show is set to come to the area, which would certainly be an exciting development.

“I don’t have a timeline as to when this new show might be ready, but the early rumors suggest it might not be ready until early 2024,” the publication reports. “As such, I suspect Islands of Adventure will likely see the return of the Christmas show before we see the premier of the new show. The rumored theme of the new show is thought to involve the Ministry of Magic, and perhaps serve as a sort of thematic preview for the upcoming Wizarding World attraction opening at the Epic Universe theme park in 2025 which is expected to revolve around a battle with Dolores Umbridge.”

Please keep in mind that these reports are just speculation and that nothing has been confirmed by Universal Orlando Resort.

While we likely won’t be able to see The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle soon, there are still plenty of other attractions and entertainment shows to enjoy. Universal Studios Florida is in the midst of putting the finishing touches on the all-new Villain-Con Minion Blast attraction that will open this summer, and there are also several other construction projects underway, which you can read about here.