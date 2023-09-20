Thief Steals $1,000 From Victim on Universal Ride, Updates Given

A guest at a Universal Studios theme park recently fell victim to a major $1,000 theft while riding one of its most popular attractions.

For decades, Universal has served as Disney’s number-one rival in immersive, themed entertainment. What started as just Universal Studios Hollywood – which itself was originally just a backlot tour – has evolved into multiple theme parks dotted across the globe, all inspired by the magic of the movies.

Today, its biggest resort lies in Florida, next to Walt Disney World Resort. Universal Orlando Resort features two theme parks, Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure – the latter of which is Disney’s closest competitor for the most-visited theme park in the world.

Outside of the United States, its most popular theme park is Universal Studios Japan. Home to the original SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, as well as its own version of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Jurassic Park, it attracts millions of guests a year.

As with any popular theme park, that can mean that incidents happen. Recently, a guest fell victim to a major theft at the park while riding Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge – an interactive attraction based on the Mario Kart video games.

As reported by USJ 1, a female Taiwanese tourist visited Universal Studios Japan in March carrying 170,000 yen ($1,151) in cash. While riding Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge at approximately 10 a.m., the guest forgot about their bag containing the cash, as well as their credit cards and passport, and left her belongings on the ride.

After realizing this, the guest went to Universal Studios Japan Team Members and asked them to retrieve security footage, which showed that Team Members had found the bag shortly after the woman got off the ride. The employee then asked guests if it belonged to anyone, and one guest falsely claimed it was theirs.

Security used the footage to identify the suspect, who denied taking the money. While they soon found her bag and passport in a restroom trash can, the cash remained missing until Team Members contacted local police.

Once police officers arrived, they searched the suspect, and the money was located. “I was very grateful to Universal Studios Japan for their kind and quick response,” the tourist reportedly told a Taiwanese outlet in an update. “Let’s praise the goodness and warmth of Osaka Universal Studios.”

While this kind of incident is rare, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard of someone falling victim to theft at a theme park. Guests have complained that theft is on the rise at Disneyland Resort, and one guest shared his experience of leaving Disneyland Paris in July due to constant pickpocketing attempts.

Meanwhile, a man recently had his car tires stolen at SeaWorld San Antonio, and a reality star had $323,000 worth of valuables stolen at a Florida theme park in July.

