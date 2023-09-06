Police Respond to “Strange” Disturbance at Disney World Hotel

Police were called after a “strange” incident disturbed dozens of guests staying at Animal Kingdom Lodge, a popular Walt Disney World hotel.

One of the coolest places guests can stay while visiting Walt Disney World has to be Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge. This hotel really goes above and beyond convincing guests that they’re actually staying somewhere far, far away from Florida. This hotel is unique in that it features live animals, meaning guests can watch various species of animals. Guests with certain rooms can even spot these animals from th comfort of their own rooms.

Unfortunately, the magic faded away recently, with local authorities being called to the hotel late Tuesday night.

A guest shared their experience online, asking if anyone knew or had more information regarding the incident. The post claims that at least five police cars were outside of the hotel entrance, with an officer talking to the hotel manager. They also claim to have heard “strange” noises around the resort.

One guest claims that the call was a response to a reported “trespassing” at the resort. Whatever the issue actually was, we hope it was taken care of and guests were not disturbed too much, especially those with young children.

While Disney World may be known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” this does not mean it’s exempt from situations like these. This call is just the tip of the iceberg, with truly disturbing activities occurring nearly daily at the Orlando, Florida, resort. In the past, we’ve seen guests engage in physical altercations at the theme parks, as well as guests having their personal items stolen. Some guests have even had their vehicles damaged and stolen while visiting the Walt Disney World Resort.

