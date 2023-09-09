Man Covered With Vomit in Disgusting Roller Coaster Incident

A guest recently experienced a different kind of adrenaline rush during an incident at a theme park.

Every day, thousands of guests flock to theme parks – whether it’s Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Studios, Six Flags, or your local amusement park – to immerse themselves in thrills.

While theme parks take extra precautions to make the experience as safe and enjoyable for visitors as possible, some accidents are unavoidable. These usually involve the actions and behavior of other guests, such as the fight that broke out at Magic Kingdom in July.

One theme park visitor recently found out just how unpredictable theme park incidents can be for himself. A video went viral on TikTok earlier this month featuring a male roller coaster rider filming himself on the attraction when he’s splattered with a fellow guest’s vomit.

Warning: we don’t recommend watching if you have a weak stomach.

Filmed at an undisclosed theme park in Venezuela, the incident occurred when the roller coaster sped around a bend. User @dpinedaoficial and his friend smile as the ride begins but, as the coaster drops, what appears to be vomit hits him in the face – with some even splashing into his mouth.

Unsurprisingly, viewers were horrified by the video – which has quickly racked up 11.7 million views on the app.

“NEW FEAR UNLOCKED,” wrote user @GinaCrux.

“In his mouth is crazy,” added @Scurahi.

Horrifying though it may be, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard of someone falling victim to another guest’s stomach at a theme park. A Disneyland Paris guest was previously hit by vomit while riding Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril at Disneyland Park, forcing them to return to their hotel for “three showers before [they] felt clean.”

Similarly, a guest was hit by puke while riding Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey at the Wizarding World found in Universal Orlando Resort’s Islands of Adventure. “We were in the forbidden forest by the time I realized the man next to me was mightily hurling his guts out, which continued for the entirety of the ride,” they said. “My entire left side is completely covered with puke and it’s just coating the divider between seats.”

In a word: horrific.

What’s the grossest incident you’ve ever witnessed at a theme park? Let us know in the comments!