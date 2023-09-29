It’s Halloween time, and Disney fans will definitely want to bring a piece of Disneyland’s spookiest ride home with them. Let’s take a look at the best Haunted Mansion items at Spirit Halloween!

Welcome, foolish mortals! It’s hard to think of a Disney ride more beloved than the Haunted Mansion. Almost every Disney Park has their version of the home for happy haunts, including Disneyland, the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort, Tokyo Disneyland, Phantom Manor at Disneyland Paris, and Mystic Manor at Hong Kong Disneyland.

The ride is so popular that two movies have been released in theaters based on it. The first was The Haunted Mansion (2003) starring Eddie Murphy, and the second was Haunted Mansion (2023) starring LaKeith Stanfield, Rosario Dawson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Owen Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, Danny DeVito, Jared Leto, and Chase W. Dillon. While both received terrible reviews, the 2023 film is an underrated classic.

While the best Haunted Mansion items are usually available through Disney, they can often cost a pretty penny. Fortunately, there’s another retailer that carries officially licensed Disney products for a much cheaper price: Spirit Halloween! Finding their homes inside the skeletons of closed shops, a Spirit Halloween store is the best place to find any Halloween decorations, costumes, and any other items you can think of.

So let’s not waste any more time! Sit down in your doom buggy, let the bar close on you, and beware of hitchhiking ghosts; these are the 13 best Haunted Mansion items at Spirit Halloween.

Victor Geist The Haunted Mansion Statue

This officially licensed figure features Victor Geist seated at his sprawling pipe organ. Victor’s ghoulish figure appears in translucent ice blue with his fingers pressed delicately on the organ’s keys. Stunning light is cast upon the dramatic gold pipes of the organ, creating a hauntingly beautiful sight!

The beloved Disney ride is filled with multiple beloved characters and visuals, one of which is the organ player Victor Geist, whose music summons spirits directly out of his organ. This is captured perfectly in this miniature statue of the ghost and his chosen instrument.

On top of being meticulously detailed, with flickering candles and a bat-shaped music stand, the statue also lights up. This creates an eerie image in the darkness of night that is a must for any die-hard fan of the ride.

Price: $89.99

The Haunted Mansion Light-Up Lantern Globe

Adorn your home with some haunted style when you decorate with this Haunted Mansion Light-Up Lantern Globe. This lantern water globe features the trembling caretaker and his cowardly dog!

Two of the only characters in the ride that aren’t ghosts are the caretaker and his dog, seen trembling in fear with a lantern at the entrance of the Mansion’s graveyard. Now, it seems as if they’ve been trapped within a lantern themselves in this snow globe.

While they seem to be terrified of their situation, you cannot deny that this lantern globe is absolutely charming. And like any good lantern, this one also lights up.

Price: $44.99

Hitchhiking Ghosts Pint Glasses Four-Pack

Always beware of the hitchhiking ghosts from the Haunted Mansion! This officially licensed four-pack of Haunted Mansion Glasses are 12 ounces each and feature spooky images of Gus The Prisoner, Ezra The Skeleton, and Phineas The Traveler. Whether you are celebrating Halloween or showing love for the Haunted Mansion all throughout the year, these glasses are perfect for your home!

Here is one of the more creative items at Spirit Halloween is The Haunted Mansion Pint Glasses Four-Pack. It features each Hitchhiking Ghost (Gus The Prisoner, Ezra The Skeleton, and Phineas The Traveler) who somehow causes their individual glasses to lean with them. While it may not be the smartest design for drinking, it definitely makes up for it creatively.

Price: $39.99

The Haunted Mansion Tabletop Bust

Turn your home into your very own haunted mansion with this Haunted Mansion Tabletop Bust! This ominous statue is sure to add some sinister energy to any room and is perfect for any fan of this iconic Disney attraction.

One of the creepiest effects in the classic ride is the busts that seem to watch you wherever you move. Now, you can buy one of these busts for your own home! Unfortunately, his female counterpart seems to be unavailable on the Spirit Halloween website. Also, this bust won’t follow you around since it is actually a statue and not haunted in any way. We think.

Price: $39.99

The Stretching Portrait Lantern

Transform your home into your very own haunted mansion with this eerie lantern! This officially licensed lantern, which features many of your favorite characters found within the walls of the Haunted Mansion, is a perfect choice for any fan of this iconic Disney attraction.

Another great effect doesn’t even happen in the ride. Instead, it happens near the end of the line right before you enter the mansion. There, you’ll be trapped in a room with no windows or doors as the walls stretch to show deadly portraits of how people came to pass.

These stretching room portraits have now been memorialized as this Haunted Mansion lantern, with each painting making up its four sides. To use the lantern, simply open the door, place a candle or other lighting device inside, and watch as light stretches across your room.

Price: $36.99

The Stretching Portrait Decor Panels

Happy haunting! Show some love for your favorite movie and turn your home into your very own Haunted Mansion when you hang up these Haunted Mansion Decor Panels.

Some people may not want a lantern featuring the stretching room portraits. They might just want pictures of the portraits to put up in their home. If that’s the case, then these decor panels are for you. Even though they are much more cartoony than the one’s originals, they’re close enough to elicit nostalgia. Made of polyester, these panels are the perfect way to show your love for the classic ride.

Price: $34.99

Madame Leota Four-Sided Votive Holder

“Serpents and spiders, tail of a rat. Call in the spirits wherever they’re at!” Channel your inner medium with our officially licensed Madame Leota Four-Sided Votive Holder. Complete with intricate, Madame Leota-inspired designs, this votive holder puts a dazzling finishing touch on any Halloween display.

One of the most beloved characters to come from the ride is Madame Leota. Floating inside her crystal ball, Madame Leota maintains an eerie presence as she attempts to call forward the spirits to greet you. And of all the merchandise based on her, this is by far the best.

This intricate candle holder features two drawings featuring Madame Leota in the style of tarot cards. Underneath one of the portraits is an inscription that reads, “Is this room actually stretching?” While that is the wrong quotation, the design is still absolutely gorgeous and is a must for any hardcore Haunted Mansion fans.

Price: $24.99

The Haunted Mansion Tabletop Skull

Add a perfect touch of horror to your home with Disney’s The Haunted Mansion skull decoration. With hollow features and a removable top, this spooky centerpiece is sure to spark your guests’ curiosity!

While this skull looks like it belongs more in Pirates of the Caribbean than The Haunted Mansion, you cannot deny that the tabletop skull looks awesome. The green and black coloring combined with the gorgeous design around it will fit with almost any Halloween decorations. On top of that, it opens at the top, making it the perfect Halloween decor. Who wouldn’t want to grab some after-dinner mints from a tabletop skull?

Price: $21.99

The Haunted Mansion Tombstone Mini Glass Set

You’ll always be showing you’re the ultimate fan of The Haunted Mansion when you add this Haunted Mansion Mini Glass Set to your collection. Includes four different glasses, each with their own Haunted Mansion-themed design. This set of drinkware is sure to look great in any collection.

A great bit in the line for the ride is all of the tombstones sporting clever rhymes about how their inhabitants died. Now, you can bring four of those gravely funny stones home with you as glasses. Two of the glasses portray men who made very poor decisions, one simply states that a man is dead, and the other is a great tribute to Madame Leota. This is a great and clever way to utilize one of the most underappreciated parts of the classic ride.

Price: $21.99

The Haunted Mansion Sign

Let everyone know that you’re a fan of The Haunted Mansion when you hang up this officially licensed The Haunted Mansion Sign! This sign has an incredible design that features a ghoul and a skeleton, adding a creepy vibe to your home.

Look, you can’t do better than a classic. And nothing screams Haunted Mansion more than the sign you see when entering the house. While it’s made medium-density fiberboard of instead of metal, it still resembles the actual plaque perfectly, resembling aged copper. Place it outside your own door to invite guests or worn intruders.

Price: $19.99

The Haunted Mansion Table Runner

Show love for your favorite movie and add the perfect accent to your dining room when you get this officially licensed The Haunted Mansion Table Runner. This decoration is perfect for any fan of the movie!

Sometimes, you don’t want decorations that are too obvious. Instead, you’d want an item that is more subtle while still giving off spooky vibes. This table runner is perfect for that. The black designs on the pale blue background are creepy in a more Victorian way and are perfectly surrounded by ends that resemble a terrifying mouth.

While the table runner can be used for any Halloween-themed dinner, there are other Halloween items that work as well, like a Metallic Lace Tablecloth and or a Spider Web Tablecloth.

Price: $19.99

Molded Snake Handle Coffee Mug

Any fan of The Haunted Mansion will love adding this officially licensed Molded Snake Handle Coffee Mug to their drinkware collection. Featuring a molded snake handle, this stylish mug is the perfect way to get your morning started with a warm cup of your favorite tea or coffee, and is sure to become a part of your daily routine.

There are plenty of Haunted Mansion mugs to choose from, but a majority of them come across as unbelievably cartoony, especially when compared to the actual ride. On the other hand, this mug actually looks like it would be used inside the mansion, except for the far too obvious logo on the front. Still, it’s a great addition to any mug collection, spooky or otherwise.

Price: $19.99

The Haunted Mansion Pumpkin Stencil Book

Carve up some of the best-looking pumpkins you’ve ever seen this Halloween with this officially licensed Haunted Mansion Pumpkin Stencil Book. This stencil pack is perfect for creating awesome-looking jack-o-lanterns that will always remind you of your favorite moments from the ride.

The only thing that screams classic Halloween more than a haunted house is a Jack-o-lantern. And for less than five dollars, you can use some stencils themed after the most famous haunted house in the world. Inside, you will find seven total designs: a ghoulish grandfather clock, a gargoyle candleholder, all three Hitchhiking Ghosts, Madame Leota, and the Haunted Mansion logo. It’s a simple choice that can lead to some awesome crafty moments with younger Disney fans.

Price: $4.99

Happy Haunting!

Even though this article listed some of the highlights, there are still plenty of excellent Haunted Mansion items to choose from at Spirit Halloween. This includes masks for each of the Hitchhiking ghosts: Ezra the Skeleton, Phineas the Traveler, and Gus the Prisoner. And who can forget about the Hatbox Ghost?

Hopefully, you found some Haunted Mansion items that you can add to your Halloween decoration rotation. And as you finish reading this article, A GHOST WILL FOLLOW YOU HOME!!!! MUAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHA!

What is your favorite Haunted Mansion Spirit Halloween item? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!