BREAKING: ‘Rick and Morty’ Officially Reveal Recast Main Characters

At long last, the Rick and Morty Season 7 trailer has finally dropped. This trailer is a huge deal, though, as it’s the debut of the new voices of the titular heroes. Co-creator Justin Roiland was removed from the show for his heinous allegations, leading to a new voice actor(s) taking over, which you can hear below:

Per @RickandMorty

This is not a hologram. Rick and Morty Season 7 premieres October 15th @ 11pm #rickandmorty

This is not a hologram. Rick and Morty Season 7 premieres October 15th @ 11pm #rickandmorty pic.twitter.com/qDYKYRtub5 — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) September 25, 2023

Related: ‘Rick and Morty’ Tease New Season, Fans Worried About Future

Rick and Morty fans have been patiently waiting to hear what the long-standing and fan-favorite show would do with Roiland being removed, as he was responsible for both characters’ voices. Producer of the series, Steve Levy, revealed at San Diego Comic-Con that the show was close to finding the replacement actors and that the new season would debut “really” soon.

That promise was certainly kept as the season seven release date was revealed at the end of August. With an October 15 release date fast approaching, the following promise was to reveal what the voice actors would sound like. Naturally, everyone had plenty of worries, considering Roiland was an integral part of the show since it began in 2013.

Levy also revealed that everyone’s worries would be alleviated as soon as they heard the new Rick and Morty, as the show had been hard at work to find voice actors that would sound identical to Roiland’s output. He even exclaimed that long-time fans would not be able to tell a difference. From the above trailer, we must admit that Levy is spot on with his assessment. Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith sound identical to what they had before.

The episode titles, release date, and voice actors have been revealed to the world. Levy promised Rick and Morty Season 7 would be the best the show has been, and we certainly trust this new era. Adult Swim struck a massive deal with Roiland and Dan Harmon in 2018 for an additional 70 episodes. This would take the fan-favorite series through to the tenth season. We believe the best is yet to come with the seventh season approaching.

Though the series has been wrapped in controversy from Justin Roiland, it’s fantastic to see that they have been able to move forward gracefully.

Justin Roiland and ‘Rick and Morty’

Many fans might be wondering what occurred with co-creator Justin Roiland to get him removed from the show, which is huge considering he was one of the cornerstones of why the series has become a cultural phenomenon.

Roiland had been charged with one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud, and/or deceit stemming from an incident in 2020 with the woman he had been dating. Publications caught wind of these heinous charges, resulting in his removal from Rick and Morty, Squanch Games, Solar Opposites, and Koala Man.

Adult Swim distanced itself immediately from the disgraced co-creator of the network’s most popular show. Despite Roiland having not seen his day in court, the charges were enough to warrant his removal.

Levy commented on the entire situation, stating that the show felt as if “the rug was pulled out from under them,” which we understand completely. After signing a 70-episode deal with Adult Swim, losing the voice actor responsible for both main characters might have seemed like a death sentence to the hit series.

Earlier this year, in March, Justin Roiland had his court case thrown out, with the court citing “insufficient” evidence to charge him with the listed crimes above. Roiland then took to X (formerly Twitter) to state he was always innocent despite his claims of innocence and wanting to “restore” his good name. However, an additional scathing report detailing his relationship with minors was released, dooming his career.

We highly doubt that Roiland will come back from this report or the crimes he was charged with initially. Instead of allowing the show to drown, Levy, Harmon, and the entire cast and crew have moved on. They understand how important the series is, and we applaud them for it.

Related: Creator’s Controversial Exit Makes ‘Rick and Morty’ “Even Better”

Rick and Morty does need Justin Roiland, and it sounds as if the voice actor, or actors, they found are quite up to the task of delivering the same entertaining and adult science fiction that has made the show so popular for ten years.

What do you think of the new-sounding Rick and Morty? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!