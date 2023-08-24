‘Rick and Morty’ Season 7 Revealed, Recasted Actors Debuting Soon

At long last, Adult Swim has announced when Rick and Morty Season 7 will be released. However, this release date is far more exciting because the recast characters of Rick and Morty will be making their debut soon.

The news around the Adult Swim phenom took a wild turn when co-creator Justin Roiland was charged with horrific domestic violence crimes. This led to the man being removed from every single creative company that included him, including Rick and Morty. Roiland wasn’t just the co-creator with Dan Harmon but also voiced both main characters.

Naturally, this significantly strained the series, which was already prepping for its seventh season. Producer Steve Levy recounted losing Roiland to the Los Angeles Times and how it essentially “pulled the rug from underneath us.” However, the entire crew managed to trudge forward despite losing one of the most important members of the show.

We attended San Deigo Comic-Con in July, where a Rick and Morty panel revealed more about the upcoming seventh season. Levy was part of the panel and stated they were “closing in” on replacement voice actors for the titular heroes. He also revealed that the seventh season would be “coming really soon.” Well, soon is nearly here.

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 7 Drops This Fall

We ride together. We die together. We’re buried in the backyard together. Rick and Morty Season 7 is coming to @AdultSwim 10/15 #rickandmorty

Adult Swim revealed that Rick and Morty Season 7 will be released on October 15, right around the corner. While the excitement for the series coming back is already enough, the world will finally get to hear what the new Rick and Morty sounds like. There is likely plenty of worry that the voices will sound slightly off, but Levy also assured everyone that the voice actor or actors would mimic what Roiland sounds like.

Justin Roiland did have the capability to voice both Rick and Morty, so we are unsure if that is the direction the series is taking with the recast. Either way, we have complete faith that whoever was chosen will be up to the task of capturing the magic of Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith.

In 2018, Harmon and Roiland signed a mega deal with Adult Swim to deliver 70 more episodes of Rick and Morty, and by last year, they had wrapped up the sixth season. This new deal would keep the series on the network until the 10th season.

This is arguably a new era of the series, as the show can now move past the drama tied to Roiland’s arrest. Though he was instrumental in voicing the most important characters, the series has found a way to continue making the show.

Considering the new season will start on October 15, a trailer will be debuting sometime in the next month, giving us a taste of what the new voice actors sound like. Again, Levy assured everyone that they would sound identical to what has already been produced, and we believe him.

There is also the new anime to be excited about, though it will be completely different voice actors. We hope to see a crossover happen in the spinoff’s first season.

We can all patiently (or impatiently) wait for that trailer to drop and the new voices to debut. Even if Adult Swim decides to make everyone wait until the new season drops to hear the new voices, October 15 is less than two months away.

