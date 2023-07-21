New ‘Rick and Morty’ Series Releases Brand-New Trailer and Details

San Diego Comic-Con is ongoing, and we were fortunate enough to sit in on the Rick and Morty 10th Anniversary panel. During the panel, producer Steve Levy and the company revealed many details about the upcoming recast of the main characters, along with Season 7 of the series coming “very soon.” As an additional treat, we got the first look at the upcoming spinoff of the beloved animated series and details from the series director.

Rick and Morty was first unleashed to the world in 2013, taking only a few years to become a cultural phenomenon. While co-creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon took plenty of time to write and release seasons initially, a monster deal came through from Adult Swim in 2018, securing the series for an additional 70 episodes.

This means the animated giant would be made until at least 2025, assuming the show sticks with its usual 10-episode format. Things were looking up until it was reported that co-creator Justin Roiland was arrested for domestic abuse. Shortly after his arrest, he was released by Adult Swim, Hulu, and the other companies where Roiland was employed.

Though the news of Roiland may have cast some negative light on the series, Rick and Morty is moving on. Not only is the mentioned season seven close to being released, but the first-ever spinoff is also happening. We were initially given a first image and release date in April of this year, but now a new trailer has been shown.

‘Rick and Morty The Anime’ Details Revealed

Here's your first look at Rick and Morty The Anime. #rickandmorty #SDCC2023 pic.twitter.com/NNmv8aSaEd — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) July 21, 2023

The above trailer showcases Rick and Morty The Anime’s opening sequence, which showcases a new look at everyone’s favorite dysfunctional team. What’s interesting about the opening is that a new character has been added as a love interest for Morty. It’s not the Jessica character that we know he is constantly pining after.

This blonde-haired girl seems an entirely new and essential character, as she exists throughout most of the trailer. She could be the hologram girl listed in the cast, but we are unsure of those details.

By attending the panel, we know that series creator Takashi Sano gave us a bit more details about this upcoming spinoff and how it matches up to the original series. Tano first revealed that he is a massive fan of the original series and the chaos and adventures that come with it. He stated in his introductory video that the Rick and Morty: The Anime series will line up well with the original, which could mean we will see wild anime-style recreations of some of our favorite moments and episodes.

Sano stated in the video that he plans to “compress them down to extract their essence and then add a unique Japanese Twist.” This is exciting, as it could mean we are going to see some one-to-one adaptations of Rick and Morty moments done in the anime style.

In the trailer, there is a familiar character shown: Krompobuls Micahel. This good-natured assassin was accidentally killed off in an earlier season of Rick and Morty, but it appears the trailer has shown that he will be returning in some capacity.

We cannot wait to see what this new spinoff has to offer, and it appears that the action and adventure in the show will be top-notch. The trailer certainly hints that the series will take things to a brand-new and wild level.

Rick and Morty The Anime will be released sometime this year.

