Disgraced ‘Rick and Morty’ Creator Wins Big In Court, Domestic Violence Charges Dropped

The last few months have not gone well for Rick and Morty (2016) co-creator Justin Roiland, as domestic violence charges against the producer and voice actor popped up in the media. Before he saw his time in court, many media companies and shows ended their relationship with the man. This included Adult Swim, Hulu, and Squanch Games.

The charges were from an alleged incident in 2020 between Justin Roiland and Jane Doe (a woman he had been dating). Roiland was charged in Orange County, California, with one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud, and/or deceit.

The alleged attack occurred in January 2020. Roiland posted his $50,000 bail but was hit with a protective order and would not be allowed to be near the woman in question. A pre-trial happened in January when the media caught wind of these heinous allegations. Roiland was due in court for a second pre-trial in April this year, but that will no longer happen.

The domestic violence charges against Justin Roiland have been officially dropped. According to Kimberly Edds, the Orange County District Attorney’s office spokesperson, “We dismissed the charges today as a result of having insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Roiland took to social media to state how happy he is with the case being dismissed and how angry he is at the attempts by the media to “cancel” him.

When the media got this information, the dominos began to fall. Adult Swim, the long-time home of the hit series Rick and Morty, was the first to publicly stated they ended their relationship with Roiland. Rick and Morty just completed its sixth season in December 2022, and more episodes will be released without Roiland’s involvement.

Roiland was responsible for voicing Rick and Morty, so it will be interesting to see how the show operates moving forward.

Adult Swim ending its relationship with Roiland was followed by Hulu, where Solar Opposites (2020) and Koala Man (2022) are housed, both featuring Roiland in a producer and voice actor role.

Roiland was also the president of Squanch Games, which had just released the hit video game, High on Life (2022).

All these companies could theoretically walk back their comments and welcome Roiland back, but would the public be OK with the man still being accused of such horrific crimes?

