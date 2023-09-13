‘Rick and Morty’ Co-Creator Accused of Using Show To Engage With Underage Girls

Rick and Morty has had a black cloud over it for months, as it was revealed that co-creator Justin Roiland was charged with domestic felony battery and false imprisonment for a situation in 2020. The case was ultimately dismissed after it was revealed that there was insufficient evidence. Roiland would release a post called “Justice,” where he exclaimed he had always been innocent. A new report from NBC News has revealed that Roiland is now accused of using the show’s fame to interact with women, with some being underage while they interacted with him.

Part of this report is news leaked previously, which Justin Roiland’s Andrew Brettler said in a letter to NBC News. Brettler stated these accusations are “false and defamatory” but also indicated that the text messages from some of his accusers had already been made public online.

Justin Roiland is now facing far more accusations as interviews with 11 women and nonbinary people have revealed thousands of text messages exchanged with Roiland between 2013 and 2022. Nine of the 11 people revealed that the exchanges in the text messages turned sexual. Of those nine, three also revealed they were 16 when they began engaging with Roiland.

The 11 interviewees also sent in shared pictures, videos, social media posts, emails, plane tickets, and Uber receipts with NBC News to help prove their accusations and story about the Rick and Morty co-creator.

Roiland would begin to message starstruck fans on social media and dating apps, especially those who were starstruck. The messages in question would have Roiland admitting that the person was “hot” or “super cute.” He also would convince some of them to fly to Los Angeles to spend time with him, offering to pay for Uber rides, plane tickets, and more.

One such exchange also indicated that Justin Roiland asked people if they were “into girls” and questioned their relation to the Kinsey scale, which is a scale that determines if a person is more homosexual or heterosexual.

One of the accusers admitted that Roiland forced her to perform oral sex on him, even after she told him “no.” A text message followed that situation where he had apologized for engaging in oral sex without consent.

Another accuser stated that Roiland gave her copious amounts of alcohol before engaging in sex with Roiland and an unnamed woman. The accuser said she felt the alcohol and power from Roiland’s influence led to her being taken advantage of.

Both these particular accusers were 20 years old, while Roiland was in his late 30s. The bombshell NBC News report also details the accuser forced to perform oral sex on the Rick and Morty co-creator. She met him on Tinder, and they began to hang out. After drinking and Roiland purchasing clothes for her, he invited her to his hotel room.

Roiland had allegedly asked her to perform oral sex on him, with the woman stating “No.” However, he kept forcing her face near his crotch area, and the accuser says she quit resisting. The text exchanges between this woman and Roiland were shared in the article, where she explains to him that she did not give him consent. Despite his apology in the messages, it paints a horrific picture.

The messages then lead into underage girl territory, where Justin Roiland had begun to message several girls who were 16 years old at the time of their engagement with him. He would call them “jailbait,” a derogatory term for underage women. The text exchanges had gone on for over two years, with the women turning 18.

Roiland explained in one exchange to an underage girl; he stated, “Then once you turn 18, you just start cam whoring.” The underage women revealed thousands of messages to NBC News showcasing a horrible string of behavior.

Roiland was initially cast from Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites, Koala Man, and as the CEO of Squanch Games when the news broke of his arrest for domestic battery. Though that case was dismissed, Roiland’s post indicated that he would do everything possible to clear his name and begin working again. With this new report from NBC News, we highly doubt he will get the work he believes he is owed.

Rick and Morty is setting up for its seventh season, which will air on Adult Swim on October 15. While the news behind Roiland is far from great, the series will move on to a new era.

What do you think of this new report about Justin Roiland from Rick and Morty? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!