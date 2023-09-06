‘Rick and Morty’ Tease New Season, Fans Worried About Future

The seventh season of Adult Swim’s flagship series, Rick and Morty, has been a long-awaited endeavor for the franchise’s dedicated devotees. Its 10-year anniversary panel at Comic-Con International 2023 reignited expectations to see more misadventures about the space-traveling, alcoholic grandpa Rick Sanchez and his hormonal, anxiety-ridden grandson, Morty Smith. Now, two fan-favorite characters have teased fans even further by listing a series of ridiculous plot points that could actually be true.

While fans have been craving new footage of the upcoming season, the show producers have provided extensive concept art and exclusive details about the future of the irreverent animated sci-fi comedy. Yet, deep down, most of the fanbase want to know who would replace the co-creator and Morty voiceover actor, Justin Roiland.

Rick and Morty was originally created by Dan Harmon (Community) and Roiland (Solar Opposites) in 2013. However, a major regime shift occurred last year when Adult Swim disclosed that they would be parting ways with the co-creator. His departure resulted from two felony domestic violence charges that were later dropped in 2022.

The Rick and Morty team have moved past the end of this era. They have used Comic-Con and social media to reassure fans that Season Seven will be coming soon and will be better than ever. The show has been known to create outlandish storylines that are equal parts asinine and equal parts philosophically thought-provoking. This anticipation of what is in store for the Sanchez/Smith family has led to two beloved characters, Beth and Summer, engaging in a meta (self-aware) clip riffing on what fans should expect to happen next season.

It’s not going to be a low stakes sitcom. Rick and Morty S7 is coming 10/15 #rickandmorty pic.twitter.com/szwXXZ5PSD — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) September 6, 2023

While the recasting of one of its title characters has made some fans anxious about the show’s chemistry, the creative minds have delivered a content-pleasing clip which should encourage viewers that Season 7 will continue to maintain the same balance of existential, insightful plots, coupled with hilariously lowbrow “toilet humor.”

Rick and Morty Season 7 is complete and is set to debut soon.