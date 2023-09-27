Marvel Update Ruins Spider-Man With New Look

Spider-Man has been one of the most iconic Marvel characters of all time; Peter Parker is incredibly relatable and normal, with a knack for self-deprecating comedy and the ability to destroy box offices (in a good way) every time a film hits theaters.

For 50 years, Stan Lee and Steve Ditko’s Spider-Man character has withstood the test of time in the Marvel Comics world, Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man films, and Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In live-action, the teenage web-slinger has been famously portrayed by Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland — all of whom joined forces in Marvel Studios’ blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

Spider-Man/Peter Parker first appeared in Marvel Comics’ “Amazing Fantasy, No. 15” (1962). In this issue, sickly orphan Parker is bitten by a radioactive spider, ultimately turning from a somewhat self-absorbed irksome teenager into the friendly neighborhood superhero we know and love today.

There are many fans who believe that Avengers: Endgame (2019) was the beginning of the end for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, not only because it’s a fitting end to the Infinity Saga, but also because it seemed impossible that a future MCU movie could be as successful. That movie grossed over $2.798 billion worldwide, breaking several box office records along the way and becoming the highest-grossing film in history, at least until March 2021, when it was beaten by a re-release of Avatar (2009).

Then, Spider-Man proved that the web-slinging here could really can “spin a web any size”, because Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) officially became the third film in history to surpass the $800 million mark at the domestic box office!

It might not seem that much compared to Endgame, but that movie made $858 at the domestic box office. No Way Home is now officially in the third place at the US box office, with Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens (2015) at the top spot, and Endgame in second place.

The movie is now Sony’s highest-grossing movie ever, having made over $1.8 billion worldwide. It’s also the highest-grossing film of 2021 and the sixth highest-grossing film of all time. These are all remarkable achievements for a film that was released during the pandemic era.

While it looked like the MCU had the potential to become somewhat stagnant, with post-Endgame movies such as Black Widow (2021) and Eternals (2021) leaving fans feeling a little underwhelmed, Spider-Man: No Way Home appeared to have reinvigorated any lost interest.

MCU’s third Spider-Man outing sees Tom Holland reprise his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man. Having been outed by Quentin Beck/Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), Peter begs Dr Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help.

Over time, Parker’s Spider-Man suit has evolved in various projects. Marvel had even confirmed that the character would be receiving a brand-new outfit in a previous Marvel Comics issue.

We have also seen new Spider-Man suits that will be used in Spider-Verse 3. Check them out here.

Overall, we have seen the look of Spider-Man evolve over time, as different artists and costume designers depict the superhero.

Another spot we have seen different renditions of Spider-Man is in Avengers Campus at both Disneyland Park in California and Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris.

From the remarkable way that drinks fill guests’ cups from below at Pym’s Test Kitchen to the way guests can use their hand as a web-slinger on WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, Disney Imagineering truly jumped into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and brought it to life.

One of the coolest feats in Imagineering that comes with this land is the way Spider-Man meets and greets guests. Many MCU characters will conduct meet and greets in the new land; however, Spider-Man’s entrance is nothing short of jaw-dropping. Disney created an animatronic that shoots into the air while flipping, truly bringing the Avenger to life.

What happens here is a combination between a real human and an animatronic. In real life, Spider-Man will come out onto the roof and greet everyone to the tune of Tom Hollands’ voice; he then goes into a room, which is when the animatronic will shoot into the sky and land behind another building. Then, the real human comes out, crawls down the side of a building, and gets ready to say hello to guests!

In Disneyland Paris, Marvel Avengers Campus opened up to guests on July 20, 2022. The facility was created so that Avengers could search for new super recruits by providing an immersive experience on what it takes to be a hero.

While both campuses are similar as both have their own versions of a 3D web-shooting dark ride attraction, multiple Marvel Hero meet-and-greets, and a Pym’s Test Kitchen, Disneyland Paris presented other unique features such as, the indoor rollercoaster, “Avengers Assemble: Flight Force” and the Stark Factory Restaurant.

In addition to Avengers Campus, Disneyland Paris Resort also home to Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel which has a very strong Spider-Man presence. The hotel has 471 Superior rooms and 90 Executive rooms – including 25 Suites dedicated to Spider-Man, the Avengers or Marvel Super Heroes – make up of epically-appointed, Manhattan-style accommodations that offer four-star service. Those looking to replenish their stores will find New York-inspired noshes and nightcaps at unique restaurants and bar concepts celebrating Marvel art.

Outside, we are starting to see some decor for Halloween with a Marvel twist. DLP Report shared a photo of a Spider-Man pumpkin and said, ” Erm.. what happened here?” The pumpkin is not carved, giving it a sort of odd feel, but some responses did indicate that this was indeed “art” as Disney has created another rendition of Spider-Man, and this time, he is much more orange and spooky.

Disneyland Paris broke tradition this year by canceling its annual Halloween parties. Instead, the park will fold its Halloween offerings into its usual daily calendar from October 1 to November 5 – kicking off nearly two months after Walt Disney World.

Disney Halloween Festival will see exclusive Disney villains available for meet and greets throughout Disneyland Park, a villain projections show on Sleeping Beauty Castle, and a new cavalcade named Mickey’s Halloween Celebration. The park will also receive its usual Halloween decor on Main Street, U.S.A.

What do you think of Spider-Man’s new look at Disneyland Paris?