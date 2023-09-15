‘Hocus Pocus’ Is Returning to Theaters

It has been 30 years since the world was introduced to the infamous Sanderson Sisters. Hocus Pocus is set to celebrate its 30th anniversary, and the beloved film will return to theaters to celebrate this milestone.

Related: Disney Releases Limited Edition ‘Hocus Pocus’ Merch

Hocus Pocus was first released in theaters on July 16, 1993, by Walt Disney Studios. Initially, the film was a box office bomb, not a hit with critics. The film was reported to have lost the studio around $16.5 million. Despite not being a commercial and critical success, the film was constantly showcased on the Disney Channel and Freeform (previously ABC Family, Fox Family, and The Family Channel). This exposure led to the home sales taking off, making it a hugely important cult classic.

Disney knows how important the film has become, leading to a sequel being devised and premiered on Disney+. The sequel saw Bette Middler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, and Doug Jones return to reprise their roles of Winifred “Winnie” Sanderson, Sarah Sanderson, Mary Sanderson, and William “Billy” Butcherson, respectively.

There have been rumors that a third film will be made, and it would make perfect sense considering how huge the Hocus Pocus franchise has become. To celebrate 30 years of the film, the original journey of the Sanderson Sisters will officially return to theaters.

‘Hocus Pocus’ Returns to Theaters Next Month

Per @HocusPocusMovie

For 30 years the Sanderson Sisters have been putting a spell on you, see them back on the big screen for a limited time as we celebrate Hocus Pocus’ 30th Anniversary! The black flame candle ignites once again on October 6th.

For 30 years the Sanderson Sisters have been putting a spell on you, see them back on the big screen for a limited time as we celebrate Hocus Pocus’ 30th Anniversary! The black flame candle ignites once again on October 6th. 🎨: @studionumberone pic.twitter.com/M3fPU9cKhm — Hocus Pocus 2 | Now Streaming (@HocusPocusMovie) September 14, 2023

The official Hocus Pocus movie X (formerly Twitter) page revealed that the beloved Disney film will return to theaters starting October 6. For fans of the original film, you can experience it on the big screen. Many people have been introduced to the Sanderson Sisters via Disney+, but now everyone can potentially see it in theaters for the first time.

The film returning to theaters isn’t the only celebration planned for the landmark supernatural comedy. For instance, Salem, Massachusetts, is transforming its historic Hawthorne Hotel and will throw a party decked out in decorations dedicated to the film and the Sanderson Sisters.

The official D23 Disney fan club is throwing the party and promises live music, food, libations, and entertainment. There will also be an appearance by the Sanderson Sisters, though we imagine it will be actors in costume, not actual actors. Then again, Disney could surprise everyone in attendance.

Though a lot of the film was filmed on stage locations in Burbank, California, it was also filmed in Salem and Marblehead. The opening scene in 1963 was filmed at Pioneer Village in Salem.

Fans who attend the 30th-anniversary celebration in Salem can also enjoy a guided tour during the day, where they will be whisked to iconic locations in Salem, many of which were used to film Hocus Pocus.

Related: ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Is Returning to Theaters

For those unable to attend the celebration in Salem, the film will be re-released in theaters starting on October 6. Hocus Pocus is a rarity because it’s a non-animation Disney movie that is returning to theaters for Halloween, making it quite an important one.

What do you think of Hocus Pocus heading back to theaters? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!