Thief Steals From Baby, Chased Through Disney World

Many Disney World guests are getting wild.

When visiting “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” guests think of the magical entertainment offerings and thrilling attractions that await them at theme parks like EPCOT, Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. No matter which Disney park you’re visiting, it’s clear that you and your family will have an opportunity to make memories that last a lifetime.

Disney World is home to many iconic attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Jungle Cruise at Magic Kingdom, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Slinky Dog Dash at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Avatar Flight of Passage and Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and the all-new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT. In addition to the rides you can experience, you can also enjoy entertainment offerings like Happily Ever After, Festival of Fantasy Parade, Fantasmic!, and EPCOT Forever.

Though Walt Disney World Resort is known for these magical experiences and its family-friendly atmosphere, even in “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” incidents like stroller thefts and much more can occur. While Disney World strives to maintain a safe and secure environment for its visitors, it’s important for guests to be vigilant and take precautions to prevent such unfortunate incidents.

Stroller thefts at Disney World have been a growing concern in recent years. Families with young children often rely on strollers to transport their little ones around the vast and crowded Disney theme parks. These strollers are not only a convenient way to navigate the park but also serve as a repository for essential items like diapers, snacks, and personal belongings. Unfortunately, the convenience of strollers also makes them an attractive target for thieves.

However, stroller theft isn’t the only way that an item can go missing. Recently, a trip to EPCOT turned into a bit of a disappointment for a family of Annual Passholders picking up an exclusive item at the theme park.

For those who are unaware, this week began the distribution of Disney Annual Pass magnets that featured Oswald The Lucky Rabbit. Disney Annual Passholders can head to Creations Shop anytime between now and October 23 or while supplies last to pick up the exclusive magnet. You’ll enter through an entrance that is specified for Annual Passholders and be required to show your AP and I.D. card, so make sure to have those ready. Once you’ve been verified, you’ll be given your magnet, but that’s just the beginning of the fun.

A family that had gone earlier this week to pick up their magnets experienced quite the shock just as they were leaving the Creations Shop with their new magnets.

As they gave their baby the magnet to hold, it fell from the baby’s hand and onto the ground. As they saw it fall, they turned around to pick it up. That’s when a guest who was walking in the other direction picked it up off the ground and proceeded to escape the scene as quickly as possible. While the guests attempted to track down the stolen magnet, it was to no avail.

While most guests at Disney World are just inside the theme park to have a memorable time, there are some bad ones who can cause trouble for others. If you run into an incident that requires attention, no matter what it may be pertaining to, please notify your nearest Disney Cast member. They’re expertly trained to handle any incidents that may unfold and will get the help that is needed.

Have you ever had anything stolen from you while in Walt Disney World? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!