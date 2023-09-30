There’s a new X-Men member likely making her way into the beloved superhero group!

Following the surprising success of the 2008 movie Iron Man, which not only revitalized Robert Downey Jr.’s career but also injected fresh vitality into the superhero movie franchise, the Walt Disney Company assumed control of Marvel Studios. Fast forward over a decade since that takeover, and under the leadership of Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) based on the Marvel Comics has undergone rather remarkable growth.

The first three Phases, commonly known as the Infinity Saga, reached a widely acclaimed climax with the release of Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Endgame depicted the original six Avengers as they embarked on their respective retirements (or you know, forced retirements).

As the fan-favorite Tony Stark/Iron Man made the ultimate sacrifice to vanquish Thanos (Josh Brolin), and Chris Evans bid farewell to his portrayal of Steve Rogers/Captain America by passing on the Captain America mantle, the MCU currently a significant opening for prominent superhero teams like the Fantastic Four and X-Men to step into the spotlight and assume new positions of power.

The Fox X-Men Join the MCU

Recently, Marvel Studios unveiled exciting news about the eagerly awaited third installment of the Deadpool film series, appropriately named Deadpool 3. This new installment is poised to integrate Fox’s X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, all thanks to The Walt Disney Company’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, which has since been rebranded as 20th Century Studios.

Currently, it’s rumored that Deadpool 3 will incorporate significant elements from its Fox X-Men Universe into the MCU proper — the most notable being members of the original X-Men team, if insider reports and set leaks are to be believed.

The announcement for the new Deadpool film was made by the talented actor Ryan Reynolds, famed for his portrayal of Deadpool/Wade Wilson, in collaboration with his “frenemy” Hugh Jackman, renowned for his role as Wolverine/Logan/James Howlett in the X-Men Universe. This announcement marks the official confirmation of the eagerly awaited introduction of both these superhero characters into the MCU.

Marvel Studios Changes Up X-Men Team

Known Marvel insider CanWeGetSomeToast recently shared that the X-Men would be getting a new Mutant member — in the form of Kamala Khan, AKA the teenaged superhero Ms. Marvel.

Previously, it was established that Ms. Marvel in the comics was an Inhuman (for the uninitiated: something similar to a Mutant), but with the most recent storyline in the Marvel Comics firmly placing the character in the Mutant camp as someone with the X-Gene — it seems that the new comics story co-written by the MCU’s Ms. Marvel actress Iman Vellani is setting the stage for something bigger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to this new report, it definitely seems like Marvel are deliberately a precedent for this whole Mutant business, and preparing to bring Ms. Marvel into the MCU’s X-Men fold, potentially in November’s The Marvels (2023) in the lead-up to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars:

There’s a reason Ms. Marvel is a mutant in the comics and is part of the X-Men now… AND Iman Vellani is co-writing the comic no less… 👀💫

Previously, we reported that in Deadpool 3, several prominent X-Men characters will be making their way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). With this new Kamala Khan news, it seems like the X-Men team going into Secret Wars and potentially beyond will be greatly expanded. If Ms. Marvel really proves her worth in The Marvels, we could see the young star even potentially leading the X-Men!

Fans naturally reacted to this, with several expressing upset that the young hero would be representative of the X-Men in the MCU. Users like @worldofHailee (on X/Twitter) did not want established X-Men heroes losing the spotlight to Ms. Marvel:

Nah keep her away from the x men for the time being. Let characters like cyclops, iceman and Wolverine take the spotlight!

Unfortunately, some users like @Breaking57 did not have nice things to say, prompting others like @NatsuLuffy1809 to defend the young superhero:

@Breaking57: She sucks so bad. Stop this @NatsuLuffy1809: No, she does not… Stop trying say you’re always right

The hate continued to pile on, with some users calling the choice “disgusting” or making the new X-Men movie “for kids”. Still, there were some more rational voices in the mix, including Owen H.:

Not necessarily, she could be a mutant and not belong to the Xmen, so we don’t have to get ahead of ourselves yet, although I wouldn’t mind if she joins them.

Currently, rumors for the X-Men cast in Deadpool 3 include a bunch of role reprisals; Halle Berry as Ororo Munroe/Storm, Famke Janssen as Dr. Jean Grey, James Marsden as Scott Summers/Cyclops, and the beloved Patrick Stewart returning as the iconic Professor Charles Xavier/Professor X, along with Ian McKellen as Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto. There’s even the potential for incorporating the younger iterations of Professor Xavier, Magneto, and Mystique characters from the Fox franchise, portrayed by James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, and Jennifer Lawrence, respectively.

Channing Tatum is also supposed to have finished filming for Deadpool 3. Additionally, Ben Affleck’s Daredevil (2003) star Jennifer Garner is meant to return as Elektra in the new film.

With all these old and new heroes making their way to the MCU, the next two Avengers films are definitely set to happen on a mind-blowingly large scale.

