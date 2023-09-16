Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World » Confirmed: Do NOT Wear a Fanny Pack to ‘Star Wars’: Galaxy’s Edge

Posted on by Thomas Hitchen
Crowds heading to Rise of the Resistance

Credit: Inside the Magic

Fanny packs, crossbody bags, whatever you call your precious cargo, be warned that it could come with a cost at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Guests entering Disney's Hollywood Studios Theme Park at Walt Disney World Resort
Credit: Paul Hudson, Flickr

From Loungeflys to tote bags, fanny packs to purses, taking a carrier of some sort on a trip to Walt Disney World (or any Disney park for that matter) is a must. Where else would you store water and snacks and merchandise and pins and popcorn buckets?

Many guests pride themselves on Disney park outfits, including accessories, often tying their look into whichever park they are visiting that day. It might be animal print for Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Figment for EPCOT, classic animation at Magic Kingdom, and the galaxy far, far away at Hollywood Studios. One thing is for sure, a Disney Parks fan will go all in.

Disney100 Platinum Celebration Minnie Mouse Loungefly Mini Backpack
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

The addition of Star Wars to the Disney portfolio, after the House of Mouse acquired Lucasfilm in 2012, was a huge celebration moment that meant the popular franchise could be integrated into the parks in any capacity. And integrate they did.

Back in 2019, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort welcomed Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to their parks. Opening in Disneyland Park at the former and Hollywood Studios at the latter, the Black Spire Outpost of Batuu features two attractions — Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

A family walks through Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland
Credit: Disney

The land also has a number of food and beverage locations, including Oga’s Cantina, and the popular Savi’s Workshop where guests can build their own lightsaber.

Back to attractions, though, and in a world before the likes of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and TRON Lightcycle / Run, Rise of the Resistance was viewed as the most popular attraction on Disney World property.

Opening with a virtual queue at first, the boarding groups for Rise of the Resistance were always filled extremely quickly, and even now, with the virtual queue removed, wait times can easily trickle into the triple digit range for the standby line. Of course, the ride, like many others across Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, Magic Kingdom, and Animal Kingdom, includes an Individual Lightning Lane offering, meaning guests can purchase a quicker a la carte entry if they wish.

Stormtroopers in Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance
Credit: Inside the Magic

On a recent visit to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Walt Disney World Resort, this writer was accosted by the First Order during the attraction for daring to wear a fanny pack while under interrogation by Kylo Ren and his officers.

After being sorted into lines prior to the interrogation room, the First Order officer asked all guests to remove cargo and hold it in front of them. He said: “please remove all cargo, including relics from the 90s like fanny packs.”

Daisy Ridley's Rey as a Hologram on Rise of the Resistance
Credit: Inside the Magic

I proceeded to remove a crossbody bag, or fanny pack, that I was wearing, and was further interrogated. The officer asked what I used it for as well as how many things it could store (“Two?” “Four,” I replied). He continued to bemoan my use of the fanny pack while the other guests in my group laughed along. The First Order officer finished his tirade by saying, “Fanny packs. They are like mullets, no one should have one.”

So this is your warning that wearing a fanny pack to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge may cause you to be humiliated in front of a whole group of people. I took this in jest, but others may not like the attention. And of course, it was fanny packs today, and might be Minnie Mouse ears tomorrow, you just never know with these First Order officers.

The sun sets over the Millennium Falcon at Hollywood Studios' Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney

As for the future of Star Wars at Disney World and Disneyland, it was recently revealed that Ahsoka Tano is appearing at Galaxy’s Edge on the west coast, joining the likes of the Mandalorian and Grogu as Mando-Verse characters who have appeared in Batuu. Then, in more disappointing news, the polarizing Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, Disney’s unique two-night, two-day adventure aboard the Halcyon vessel, will close later this year after not even two years of operation.

Have you ever been accosted by the First Order? What are your thoughts on Star Wars at Disney World? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

