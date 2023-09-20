Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the charismatic former professional wrestler turned Hollywood superstar, has graced our screens with his larger-than-life presence for decades. From his humble beginnings in the wrestling ring to becoming one of the highest-paid actors in the world, Johnson’s journey has been nothing short of incredible. Appearing in over 60 movies to date, we’re excited to take a drop down memory lane to explore Dwayne Johnson’s most memorable movies. So, grab your popcorn, and let’s dive into the world of The Rock!

Early 2000s Magic

The Mummy Returns (2001)



Dwayne Johnson made his cinematic debut as the Scorpion King, a fearsome warrior brought to life through groundbreaking CGI. His brief appearance in this action-adventure film hinted at the epic roles that would follow.

The Scorpion King (2002)

This spin-off saw Johnson in the eccentric role, portraying the Scorpion King as a relentless warrior seeking revenge. It marked his first leading role and showcased his action-hero mastery.

The Rundown (2003)

Johnson played Beck, a bounty hunter sent to the Amazon to retrieve his boss’s troublesome son. This action-comedy allowed The Rock to flex his muscles and charm audiences with his wit.

Walking Tall (2004)

In this remake of the 1973 film, Johnson played Chris Vaughn, a former soldier who returns home to clean up his corrupt hometown. The film showcased his dedication to justice.

Be Cool (2005)

Dwayne Johnson’s role in this crime-comedy as a gay bodyguard named Elliot was a departure from his usual tough-guy characters, highlighting his versatility.

Doom (2005)



The Rock tackled the sci-fi genre as Sarge in this video game adaptation. His intense performance added depth to the film’s action-packed storyline.

Gridiron Gang (2006)



Johnson portrayed Sean Porter, a counselor at a juvenile detention center who forms a football team with the aim of instilling discipline and hope in troubled youths. This inspirational sports drama showcased his compassionate side.

Southland Tales (2006)



In this surreal sci-fi thriller, Johnson played Boxer Santaros, an action star suffering from amnesia. His performance added intrigue to the film’s complex narrative.

The Game Plan (2007)



Johnson took on the role of Joe Kingman, a successful quarterback who discovers he has an 8-year-old daughter. This heartwarming family comedy displayed his softer, paternal side.

Race to Witch Mountain (2009)



Dwayne Johnson played a cab driver who gets entangled with two alien siblings on a mission to save their home planet. This action-packed adventure solidified his status as a family-friendly star.

The Rock Takes His Career to the Next Level



Fast & Furious Franchise (2011-2021)



Johnson joined the high-octane world of the Fast & Furious movie franchise as Luke Hobbs, a government agent with brawn and charisma. His addition brought a new dynamic to the series, leading to memorable showdowns with Vin Diesel’s character, Dom Toretto.

G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013)



Johnson stepped into the role of Roadblock, a leader of the G.I. Joe team. His military precision and charisma added depth to the action-packed film.

Pain & Gain (2013)



Johnson played Paul Doyle, a former criminal turned born-again Christian. This dark comedy showcased his comedic timing and willingness to take on unconventional roles.

Hercules (2014)



Dwayne Johnson portrayed the iconic Greek hero in this epic adventure, bringing a new level of strength and charisma to the legendary character. And of course, a film like this naturally inspired many ‘Dwayne Johnson Hercules workout’ challenges inspired by Johnson’s fitness routine to prepare for the role.

Moana (2016)



In the animated film, Johnson lent his voice to Maui, a demigod who joins the determined Moana on her mission of a lifetime. His musical talents and humor shone through in this Disney hit, making him one of the most recognized Moana cast members to date.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) and Jumanji: The Next Level (2019)



Johnson played Dr. Smolder Bravestone in these reimaginings of the classic board game adventures. His comedic chemistry with the ensemble Jumanji cast made these films a box office success.

Hobbs & Shaw (2019)



A spin-off from the Fast & Furious series, this film saw Johnson reprise his role as Luke Hobbs in a high-octane buddy action movie alongside Jason Statham’s character, Deckard Shaw.

Jungle Cruise (2021)



Johnson starred as Frank Wolff, a riverboat captain, in this adventurous Disney film based on the iconic Magic Kingdom Jungle Cruise theme park ride.

Dwayne Johnson’s filmography is a testament to his incredible range as an actor. From action-packed blockbusters to family-friendly adventures and even comedies, The Rock has consistently delivered compelling performances that have endeared him to audiences worldwide.

