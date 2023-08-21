How many movies has Dwayne Johnson been in?

In the world of Hollywood, there are stars, and then there’s Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson – a man who seems to have been born with charisma flowing through his veins. From his wrestling days to his meteoric rise in the movie industry, Johnson has established himself as a bona fide entertainment powerhouse. And what better way to celebrate his larger-than-life presence than by diving into his best movies? So, grab your popcorn and let’s embark on a cinematic journey through the top Dwayne Johnson movies, guaranteed to rock your world!

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)

Kicking off our list is the rip-roaring adventure of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. Rated 4/5 stars on Rotten Tomatoes, this movie proves that Johnson’s charisma is not limited to just his biceps. He effortlessly embodies the awkward charm of a teenager trapped in a video game avatar. The movie’s uproarious humor and thrilling action sequences make it a must-watch for audiences of most age groups.

Fast Five (2011)

Buckle up for a high-octane ride with Fast Five, where Johnson joins the Fast & Furious franchise as Luke Hobbs. This movie injects a fresh surge of adrenaline into the series, thanks in no small part to Johnson’s magnetic presence. Rated 4/5 stars on Rotten Tomatoes, the showdown between Vin Diesel’s Dom and Johnson’s Hobbs can truly be classified as a legendary action movie scene.

Moana (2016)

Yes, you read that right – Disney and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson created a masterpiece when he lent his voice to a demigod in the animated musical Moana. As the charismatic and endearingly egotistical Maui, he serenades us with the infectious “You’re Welcome.” Rated 5/5 stars on Rotten Tomatoes, Johnson’s vocal talents, combined with his knack for humor, make Maui a standout character in this heartwarming tale of self-discovery.

Central Intelligence (2016)

In Central Intelligence, Johnson teams up with well-known comedian Kevin Hart for a buddy comedy that hits all the right notes. Johnson’s portrayal of a former bullied geek turned CIA operative is both sidesplitting and touching. Rated 4.5/5 stars on Rotten Tomatoes, his chemistry with Hart form the comedic backbone of the film, making it one of the most popular Dwayne Johnson movies and a laugh riot from start to finish.

Pain & Gain (2013)

Prepare for a departure from the usual action-packed roles as Johnson dives into the darkly comedic world of Pain & Gain. Based on a true story, this film features Johnson as a bodybuilder with a penchant for crime. Rated 3.5/5 stars on Rotton Tomatoes, Pain & Gain is one of Johnson’s less popular movies. However, his unwavering commitment to the role, both physically and emotionally, is a testament to his dedication as an actor.

Rampage (2018)

Bringing a beloved video game to life is no small feat, but just like his role in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Johnson managed to rise to success again for the movie Rampage. As a primatologist trying to save his friend – a gorilla turned giant monster – Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson delivers a performance that balances heart with explosive action.

Rated an underwhelming 2.5/5 stars on Rotten Tomatoes, Rampage is another one of Johnson’s least popular movies. Nevertheless, the movie still showcases Johnson’s knack for making the unbelievable seem utterly convincing.

The Rundown (2003)

Long before he became a blockbuster sensation, Johnson starred in the underrated gem The Rundown. Playing a bounty hunter in search of a mobster’s son, Johnson combines his trademark charm with impressive physicality. Rating 4.5/5 stars on Rotten Tomatoes, the film is a hidden treasure in his filmography, showcasing his potential as a leading man.

San Andreas (2015)

Closing our list is the disaster thriller San Andreas, where Johnson plays a helicopter rescue pilot during a massive earthquake. Rated 3.5/5 stars on Rotten Tomatoes, this film exemplifies his ability to command attention amidst chaotic scenarios, reminding us why he’s the ultimate action hero of our time.

So there you have it, a definitive ranking of the best Dwayne Johnson movies that have rocked our screens. From heartwarming animations to adrenaline-pumping blockbusters, Johnson’s filmography offers a rollercoaster of emotions and entertainment. Did your favorite make the cut? Whether you agree or not, one thing’s for certain – The Rock’s impact on cinema is as solid as a stone, and we can’t wait to see what he’ll conquer next!

What’s your take on our list? Have a favorite Dwayne Johnson movie that didn’t make it? Share your thoughts in the comments below and let’s keep the discussion rolling!