Despite the weather events and apparent downturn in Disney attendance, one thriving Disney Park advises guests to change their plans due to near to or “full capacity.”

Even through massive heat waves, this particular Walt Disney Resort shows significantly high attendance rates. It comes amidst a time when Disney Parks are closing left and right, whether for attraction maintenance or climate issues.

Disney Park At Full Capacity, Visitors Reminded to Adapt

Yet the turnout is so impressive that Disney issued an official alert for travelers to adapt their plans. Per the Disney statement:

“Due to high demand, Shanghai Disney Resort parking lots will be at or near full capacity during the weekends and holidays. Guests visiting Shanghai Disneyland and Disneytown are advised to take the metro, taxi or other public transportation.”

This comes as Shanghai experiences record-breaking heat waves, but it’s not enough to hold back the droves of tourists making their way through Shanghai Disney Resort. As a result, waiting in traffic and the very idea of finding parking can be a nightmare.

It can cause visitors to miss a valued reservation or risk getting agitated before even getting to the fun. That’s true anywhere there are massive crowds, whether Universal Orlando or the Disneyland Park in Hong Kong, but it’s particularly intense in Shanghai.

Walt Disney World draws a crowd; even with the Disney World Crowd Calendar, it’s a gamble. Nothing slows down a park-hopping trip like trying to pull a three-point turn in the crowded parking lot outside Disney Animal Kingdom, Disneyland Paris, or Shanghai Disneyland.

Avoid the Parking Nightmare: Taxi, Metro, Bus, or Other Solutions

There is a Disney park capacity and also one set for parking lots. That’s why the Walt Disney Company issued a statement to park-hopping guests to make other plans. Projections show that there will be a lively turnout, which led Disneyland Park to remind visitors of the best way to access the magic (and it’s not by car).

While the Shanghai Disney at full capacity signals inconvenience for drivers, it shows that attendance remains strong. No matter the Disneyland Resort location, there are ample ways to get from accommodation to the Walt Disney World Resort. This applies from Hollywood Studios to Magic Kingdom, Anaheim to Hong Kong.

With some planning and public transportation, a Disney World theme park trip can be efficient (and actually good for the environment). Depending on where the guest stays, there are different methods of getting around. However, the official Shanghai statement highlights taxis and metro.

Accessing Disneyland Shanghai While It’s at Full Capacity

The Disney at “full capacity” news is optimistic for fans; it means that Walt Disney World’s magic can continue and the company holds firm. Accessing it through the metro system is straightforward. The same is true for the bus routes, where part of the Disney experience is the support from staff in arranging touring plans.

On the plus side, the Disney Park capacity remains untouched and open to guests. Only the parking lots expect near to or “full capacity,” but it’s always used to get a heads up before gridlock sets in.

