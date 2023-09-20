Disney HQ Reportedly Emergency Evacuated

Employees of the Walt Disney Company have apparently been rushed out of New York City headquarters for a truly disgusting reason.

This would not be the first time, even this week, that Disney had to deal with an emergency evacuation situation, bizarrely enough.

At Walt Disney World in Florida, a black bear shocked Park Guests and forced the shutdown of half of the park, including the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Magic Carpets of Aladdin, Jungle Cruise, Haunted Mansion, The Hall of Presidents, Walt Disney World Railroad, Swiss Family Tree House, Under the Sea – Journey of The Little Mermaid, and Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room attractions.

Thankfully, the black bear was captured without any injuries or damage and was peacefully returned to the wild.

However, there is currently no sign of when Disney employees will be able to return to New York HQ for reasons very ironic for the House of Mouse.

Disney HQ New York Mouse Problem

It seems that the New York Disney HQ building, located at 77 West 66th Street in Manhattan, has been forced to evacuate Disney employees due to a mouse infestation.

According to Page Six, Disney employees were ordered on Monday to leave the building ASAP due to an out-of-control rodent infestation, with mouse droppings and fleas being apparently rampant. The Disney employees were ordered to leave the building and work from home until further notice; there has been no word whether they have been allowed back into 77 West 66th Street at this point.

Page Six also reports viewing an urgent email to Disney employees reading, “We have been made aware of persistent pest issues on the 5th floor of [77 W. 66th St.]…Risk management and facilities teams are aware of these issues and working quickly to resolve them. As a result, we ask that you refrain from working from the 5th floor EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY. Thank you all for the notifications.”

The fifth floor of the building is home mostly to Disney advertising employees, as well as ABC (a Disney-owned company) staff.

Disney’s Infestation Woes

While New York City has a well-known rodent infestation problem (which, to be fair, most American cities have rat and mouse problems), this is not the only pest issue that Disney has been dealing with recently.

Aside from the aforementioned bear (which might be a little large to be considered a pest as such), Walt Disney World has had to worry about the state-wide problem of wood-eating pine tree beetles, which has been exacerbated by recent hurricanes.

Additionally, the iconic Disney Park has had to deal with a bat infestation, reported bedbug problems in Disney Hotels, and even rampant mold. We won’t even go into the rat problem that a Disney restaurant can’t seem to get rid of.

