Disney Restaurant Unable to Stop Rat Infestation

One year after Inside the Magic’s initial reporting on a rat infestation inside the walls of a Disney restaurant, Guests report that the issue remains unsolved. And we’re not talking about Mickey Mouse!

Hungry Bear Restaurant, located in Critter Country at Disneyland Park, offers counter-service American fare. “Forage for tasty food at this casual rustic eatery along the shore of Rivers of America,” Disneyland Resort writes.

In April of 2022, Guests reported hearing rats “in the walls” at Hungry Bear, and rumors spread about rat droppings near food prep areas at the restaurant. Fans hoped the Southern California Disney Park would quickly remedy these sanitation issues.

This week, a concerned Guest shared footage of a rat that appeared to be dying on the ground near Hungry Bear Restaurant. The post has since been removed, but Inside the Magic obtained a still from the video:

Disneyland Resort cares for several feral cats to deal with rodents, particularly around food stalls, quick service, table service, & character dining locations, and other areas that attract mice. Lucky Guests have spotted the adorable felines lounging around Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and Downtown Disney.

Fans have long wondered if the Critter Country-based Disney restaurant would be rethemed alongside Splash Mountain, which closes this month to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. A lack of maintenance in the area suggests that Disneyland Resort may not be invested in the future of Hungry Bear Restaurant.

