Disney Guest Experience Feels Cheap, Sad in Recent Viral Video

The Disney parks are some of the most magical places in the world.

They rely on a combination of highly immersive staging and heavy theming to create a place that can be truly magical sometimes. However, there are still moments when that magic is broken by another guests, by cast members, or by something completely out of anybody’s control.

Sometimes there are technical issues that cause rides and experiences to malfunction. Sometimes it can result in guests getting stuck on a ride, waiting hours for help or listening to the same music loop over and over. Other times it can result in something minor, like having to ride an attraction with all the lights on.

Space Mountain at Disney World is probably one of the biggest examples of seeing a ride with the lights on, as it is fairly common compared to the other attractions, and is often pretty well documented when it happens. However, another video recently posted TikTok shows a different attraction with the lights on, one that most guests don’t get to experience.

Peter Pan’s Flight is one of the most popular attractions at Disneyland and Walt Disney World. The dark ride relies on a combination of neon and blacklight, painted animatronics, tricks of depth and perception, and other creative processes to make guests feel like they’re truly flying through the skies of London and Neverland, seeing some of their favorite characters from the movie.

Riders board a flying pirate ship that is helped with Tinker Bell’s pixie dust in order to fly over London and throughout Neverland. While riding, thanks to the tricks of Walt Disney Imagineering, it truly does feel like you are miles in the air with nothing but darkness below you.

https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZT8YwxNV5/

The video posted to TikTok shows that that is definitely not the case, as the pirate ships only fly a couple of feet off the ground. Ride vehicles are surrounded by black walls and miniature sculptures that don’t have quite the same magic to them as they do in total darkness. The video also shows the ride happening in eerie silence, as the soundtrack and dialogue are replaced by a cast member telling riders to stay seated. Some of the comments stated that the ride with the lights on is just sad and breaks the magic.

“It looks so cheap like this,” one user commented. “Pretty wild how lighting can turn a extremely fun ride experience into just kind of rolling through a warehouse,” said another. It certainly breaks the immersion of the ride seeing it that way, especially when it relies so heavily on the dark surroundings and special effects to take riders through Neverland.

Have you ever ridden a ride with the lights on? Share your experience with us in the comments below!